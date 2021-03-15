The Tennessee Department of Health has stopped releasing updated COVID-19 case figures on Saturdays and Sundays. Counts for those days will now be released on Monday afternoons, or the next business day in the case of weekends including holidays, according to the state agency’s website.
As of Friday afternoon, Greene County had recorded 7,356 since the pandemic started, with 64 of those cases active, and 148 virus-related deaths.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
The state is providing vaccines to local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Other vaccination sites can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.