Street Pavers Now Set On West Depot

All street pavers have now been set in place on West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets. The pavers, laid in a herringbone pattern, make up sections of the street on either side of the "tabletop" festival section of the roadway. A special opening event for this section of West Depot Street is planned for Aug. 12.

 Sun Photo by Spencer Morrell

