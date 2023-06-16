Street Pavers Set On West Depot Jun 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email All street pavers have now been set in place on West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets. The pavers, laid in a herringbone pattern, make up sections of the street on either side of the "tabletop" festival section of the roadway. A special opening event for this section of West Depot Street is planned for Aug. 12. Sun Photo by Spencer Morrell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes