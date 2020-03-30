Executive Order No. 22, signed Monday by Gov Bill Lee, directs Tennesseans “to stay home unless engaging in essential activities to limit their exposure to and spread of the novel coronavirus.”
The order says that despite numerous actions taken in recent weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19, which in the last five days have more than doubled in Tennessee.
“COVID-19 is spreading throughout all areas of the state and presents a serious risk to the health, safety, and welfare of all Tennesseans” requiring further statewide action, the order says.
Lee’s “Safer At Home” order is effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 14.
All Tennessee residents are “urged” to stay at home, “except for when engaging in essential activity or essential services as defined in the order.
It includes “closure of non-essential businesses for public use.”
“Businesses or organizations that do not perform essential services shall not be open for access or use by the public or its members,” the order says.
“Such businesses or organizations are strongly encouraged to provide delivery, including delivery curbside outside of the business or organization, of online or telephone orders, to the greatest extent practicable, and persons are encouraged to use any such options to support such businesses during this emergency,” the order says.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES
Essential Services are defined in the order as:
1. Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During (the) COVID-19 Response.
2. Health Care and Public Health Operations.
3. Human Services Operations.
4. Essential Infrastructure Operations.
5. Essential Government Functions
6. Food and Medicine Stores.
7. Food and Beverage Production and Agriculture.
8. Organizations that Provide Charitable and Social Services.
9. Religious and Ceremonial Functions.
10. Media.
11. Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation.
12. Financial Institutions and Insurance Entities.
13. Hardware and Supply Stores.
14. Critical Trades.
15. Mail, Post, Shipping, Logistics, Delivery, and Pick-up Services.
16. Educational Institutions.
17. Laundry Services.
18. Restaurants for Off-Premises Consumption.
19. Supplies to Work from Home.
20. Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations.
21. Transportation.
22. Home-based Care and Services.
24. Professional Services.
25. Manufacturing, Distribution and Supply Chain for Critical Products and Industries.
26. Hotels and Motels.
27. Funeral Services.
28. Any business related to Essential Activity, as defined in Lee’s Executive Order No. 22, including any outdoor recreation area, park, site, or trail that provides opportunities for outdoor recreation while maintaining adherence to the Health Guidelines.
29. Any other business or organization that operates at all times with 10 or fewer persons accessing the premises of the business or organization at a time, including 11 employees, customers, and other visitors.
30. The minimum necessary activities required to maintain any business or organization.
ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY
For purposes of the Order, Essential Activity means:
A. Engaging in activities essential to a person's health and safety or the health and safety of family or household members, persons who are unable or should not leave their home, or pets, including, but not limited to, seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or assistance, obtaining medication, obtaining non-elective medical care or treatment or other similar vital services, or visiting a health care professional.
B. Obtaining necessary services or supplies for persons and their family or household members, persons who are unable or should not leave their home, or pets or delivering those services or supplies to others, including, but not limited to, groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies required to work from home, automobile supplies (including dealers, parts, supplies, repair, and maintenance), and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
C. Providing, facilitating, or receiving delivery or curbside carry-out delivery of online or telephone orders from businesses or organizations that do not perform or are not necessary for the performance of essential activity
D. Engaging in outdoor activity, provided that persons the Health Guidelines to the greatest extent practicable, including, but not limited to, driving or riding in a vehicle, walking, hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, golf, tennis, or other sports or recreational activities that can be performed while maintaining the aforementioned precautions or utilizing public parks and outdoor recreation areas; provided. Congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore not covered as an Essential Activity.
E. Caring for or visiting a family member, friend, or pet in another household, or transporting or traveling with family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Order; provided, that the Health Guidelines are followed to the greatest extent practicable.
F. Visiting a place of worship or attending a wedding or funeral; provided, that the Health Guidelines are followed to the greatest extent practicable. However, it is strongly encouraged that the public celebration component of weddings and funerals be postponed or attended only by close family member.
ESSENTIAL TRAVEL
For purposes of the order, Essential Travel means:
A. Travel related to Essential Activity or otherwise permitted by this Order.
B. Travel related to performing Essential Services.
C. Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
E. Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
E. Travel to and from outside of the State of Tennessee.
F. Travel required by law, law enforcement, or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement. Critical infrastructure remain open and operational.
INFRASTRUCTURE TO REMAIN OPEN
The order states that critical infrastructure will remain open and operational, and government entities and businesses will continue providing important and essential services. Special care should be taken to protect vulnerable populations.
“Persons and businesses should take particular care to protect the well-being of those populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and persons with compromised immune systems or serious chronic medical conditions, by, among other things, taking care to adhere to all precautions advised by the President and the CDC and refraining to the extent practicable from physical contact and association,” the order says.
“Businesses should further consider implementing measures to protect our most vulnerable populations by, for example, offering delivery service or special opportunities for members of vulnerable populations to shop in retail establishments exclusive of the general population,” the order says.
The order can be viewed in its entirety at https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf