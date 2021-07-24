Many young people harbor a strong interest in the arts, which can provide some surprising benefits. For example, the National Endowment for the Arts reports that students with high arts participation and low socioeconomic status have a 4 percent dropout rate.
That's five times lower than their low socioeconomic status peers. In addition, a report from the Rice Kinder Institute for Urban Research found that arts education experiences reduce the proportion of students in school receiving disciplinary infractions by 3.6 percent.
Parents of students who are interested in the arts can try various approaches to nurture that interest.
One way: support school-based arts education programs. Funding for arts programs is perpetually in jeopardy. Parents can support legislation that directs more federal funding for the arts while urging local legislators to direct more money to arts education.
Another way: make art a part of life at home. Participating alongside children as they sing, dance, draw, play music or pursue other arts-based interests incorporates the arts into home life while showing kids how fun the arts can be.
A third way: seek out schools with a history of strong focus on arts. Children who exhibit an especially strong interest in the arts may benefit from enrolling in a school that specializes in performing arts. Such schools may be open to kids as young as five and extend all the way through high school. Parents should explore each school's curriculum before deciding if a given school is right for their children.
Arts education can have a profound impact on the life of a young person. There are many ways for parents to nurture and encourage interest in the arts.