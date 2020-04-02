Robots weld the bed of a Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. in 2018. Ford says it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus. The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories March 19 ago under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus.