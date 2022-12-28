BRISTOL — Greeneville's Adjatay Dabbs put an emphatic end to talk of his injured left ankle on Tuesday.
After missing several games to start the season and returning to action just last week, Dabbs scored a career-high 31 points – including a game-winning 3-pointer – as the Greene Devils knocked off the heralded Trinity Shamrocks out of Louisville, Kentucky 57-56 in the Arby's Classic at Viking Hall.
"The adrenaline, the atmosphere in this tournament is a boost," said Dabbs, a senior who injured his ankle toward the end of football season. "With the rest I've had, I think I'm back a hundred percent."
Dabbs certainly wasn't favoring the ankle on Tuesday. With four seconds to play, he juked a defender with a step-back 3 from the left wing that caught nothing but twine for the 57-56 final.
"We had called a play from the inbounds and that didn't work, so I got the ball, made the move I had to make and shot the shot," Dabbs said. "I knew it was going in when it left my hand. It felt like one of those shots you've known since you were a kid, one you've always wanted."
Trinity called time out following Dabbs' 3 and threw the ball in from Greeneville's end to Jayden Johnson, who dribbled to the top of the key and got off a shot that hit the bottom left of the backboard and caromed into the hands of the Devils' Trey Thompson as time ran out.
Dabbs hit 12 of 21 shots from the floor, including seven of 13 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of court time.
"Adjatay is just really getting back. If you had watched him last week, he honestly didn't look anything like he looked tonight," Woolsey said. "He's just physically been trying to get his ankle back to where it needs to be. Tonight he looked like the Adjatay we really thought coming out of the summer we'd get to see. He did a great job knocking down shots, playing with confidence. It was fun to watch."
It's the second straight strong start in the Arby's Classic for the Devils, who upended national powers Dr. Phillips out of Florida and Amarillo out of Texas to finish third in last year's tourney.
"I told the guys at halftime that local teams don't win a whole lot of first-round games in this tournament," said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. "I felt like we had a great opportunity to do that tonight and we had guys come out and make plays. That's what it takes to win in a tournament like this."
Dabbs wasn't the only Devil making plays. Freshman Trey Thompson tallied 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. He hit five of 10 shots from the floor, including three of four beyond the arc.
"It doesn't surprise me Trey did what he did," Woolsey said. "If you told me any other freshman did that, yeah, that would be surprising. But not Trey."