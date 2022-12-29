PIGEON FORGE — North Greene used a trio of three-point plays to begin overtime and then held on to beat Pigeon Forge 72-69 Wednesday afternoon at The King of the Smokies Tournament.
With the game tied 55-55 at the end of regulation, Bennett McLain went to the hoop and drew a foul for a three-point play. Sam English then drained a shot from behind the arc, and Luca May powered his way to the basket for a hoop-and-harm to give the Huskies the momentum to start the extra frame.
McLain later had a power move as he picked off a rebound of a missed free throw and put it back for a basket to put North Greene up 68-60 with a minute to go.
Pigeon Forge's Diden Lacey and Sam Brackins combined to hit three triples to inch the Tigers back into it. But Jason Britton sealed the game with a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining.
"We are still riding the roller coaster and this is part of it," North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “It was a weird game as I thought there were bright spots where we played very well but then there were stretches where we looked like we did (in a loss to Russell, Ky., on Tuesday).
"We made enough plays late to beat a pretty good team on their home floor so that was good."
Tarlton liked the Huskies' effort in overtime.
"We were getting the ball in the middle and short corner and then diving in there and we were able to get to the rim and make some and-1 plays," he said. "I thought we made our free throws down the stretch for the most part and that was good to see."
North Greene (10-5) built a 20-10 lead at the end of the first period when Brody Franklin connected on a 3.
The Huskies padded their advantage to 15 points early in the second quarter but the Tigers (4-6) narrowed the gap to 34-27 at the half.
In the third quarter, Pigeon Forge whittled North Greene's lead to a single point before Britton scored at the buzzer to make it 47-45.
Pigeon Forge took its first lead on a steal and layup by Blake Hill midway through the fourth quarter.
It was back and forth the rest of the way before the Tigers went up by two with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
North Greene's Dennis Malone hit a basket to knot the score 55-55 late.
The Tigers called a timeout with 26 seconds remaining to draw up a potential winning basket but weren't able to execute is as the game went to overtime.
Britton scored 25 points to lead North Greene. English and May each added 11 points.
Pigeon Forge was paced by Ashton Creswell’s 22 points with 13 points coming from Lacey.
North Greene will face Grainger at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. In November, Grainger edged North Greene 55-53 in Baileyton.
"I like (Grainger coach) Adam Wolfenbarger as he is a very good coach and we know Grainger will play really hard," Tarlton said. "The last two years we have had knock-down, drag-out games with them so it will be exciting.
"They will get up and pressure us in the half court like Russell did so it will be a good challenge for us. It's good for us to play three days in a row because when you get to the postseason, that’s what you will have to do so we are looking forward to the challenge.”