JONESBOROUGH — The South Greene Rebels won the District 1-2A tournament championship on Tuesday night the way they've earned most of their 20 wins this season – they outhustled, outmuscled and outshot the opposition.
In a 73-64 victory over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights at David Crockett High School, the Rebels outrebounded the Knights 39-29 and outshot the Knights 44 percent (26-of-59) to 41 percent (22-of-53).
"Everybody who played tonight did what they were supposed to do," said South Greene coach Terry Hoese. "I told them before the game started, 'We haven't all played well together yet.' For the most part, I felt like we all played pretty well tonight."
The championship is South Greene's first district title since 2012, and Hoese was named district coach of the year for the first time since 2019 following the game.
The Rebels have won seven straight games and are now 20-10. They will host Pigeon Forge (7-17) in a Region 1-2A elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"Pigeon Forge is good," Hoese said. "I went and watched them play on Saturday, and I expect us to have to play a really good game Saturday night, but thank God it's at our place. We've played really well at home all year.
"... If you can win Saturday night, it's down to one game to move on to substate. I look forward to it. The kids are fired up. They're ready. It's been a long time since we've had a 20-win season and a district championship. I can't say enough for the boys."
Chuckey-Doak has lost all three meetings with South Greene this season and falls to 23-7. The Black Knights will host Union County (18-11) in a Region 1-2A elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
When the Rebels weren't outmuscling Chuckey-Doak on the boards, they were beating the Knights to long rebounds for second-chance baskets.
"Rebounding has kind of been our hat all year," Hoese said. "We've kind of owned the boards."
South Greene also showed touch, knocking down 11 3-pointers while Chuckey-Doak made just five shots beyond the arc.
Cooper Kelley led the Rebels' 3-point barrage with five. Woody Hixson hit two, and Jase Roderick, Conner Marshall, Andrew Thornburg and Hayden Birdwell each hit one.
"We knocked down a bunch of big shots," Hoese said. "... We've had kids make shots all year, but for all of them to do it in one game was big.