ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville Lady Devils played the final nine minutes, 23 seconds of Monday night's Region 1-3A semifinal without their Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey.They hit just 11 of 24 free throws over that span.But like good teams do at tournament time, they found a way to survive and advance.With a 75-68 overtime win over the Cocke County Lady Fighting Cocks, Greeneville will play Elizabethton in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elizabethton."Toughness," Greeneville coach Annette Watts said of her Lady Devils gutting out the win. "The win also assures the Lady Devils a berth in the sectionals.