Allen and Roy Johnson winning the NHRA Pro Stock World Championship on this day in 2012 is bigger than this 10-year anniversary column or anything ever written about it, really.
Some production house needs to make a movie about it. Put it on the big screen for the masses.
Their improbable story is that dang good.
The screen play begins in the 1960s with Roy, a young man from small town Greeneville, lacking higher education but packing more knowledge in his brain about engines than a college class of engineers.
"My knowledge, I guess, comes from trial and error," Roy says. "I guess some people are born with knacks to do things. I can listen to a motor, touch a motor and know what it needs."
Know how aside, Roy lacks funding to race nationally. His need for speed, though, has him racing dirt ovals and drag strips around the region.
“Racing at the Sportsman level – the innovativeness and expertise he had with all the engine combinations – everybody looked to him,” Allen says. “He helped develop the 340 engine back in the 1970s with Chrysler. He was sponsored by Chrysler and Mopar back then. He was right there with the engineers and he didn’t have a 12th grade education.
“I always knew that given the opportunity to race professionally, he would really run with it.”
Allen, a son of Roy and Revonda, comes along and plays traditional sports at South Greene High School before getting the bug to race in the late 1970s. Allen’s married with children. He and his wife are both going to college, and Allen is trying to squeeze in racing between classes.
It’s all too much for Allen to juggle. Roy sells his car out from under him, tells him to focus on his education and they can explore racing again if Allen can ever afford it.
Allen gets an accounting degree from East Tennessee State University, catches on with Greeneville Oil & Petroleum and eventually buys the company and a slew of convenience stores.
It’s 1996. Allen now has enough cash to seriously pursue racing. For as much Roy as himself, he wants to race professionally. And with the backing of Amoco, Mopar and Marathon, the father-son combo embark on a 22-year Pro Stock career in a Hemi-powered Dodge Dart.
Roy builds the engines. Allen drives. And after a few years of struggling just to qualify, they get it right. They win 27 times, make 59 final-round appearances. And the pinnacle comes in 2012 with the clinching of the world championship in Pomona, California.
All this, they do, out of Roy’s tiny shop by major racing standards located right beside his house.
Allen offers to purchase a large building in an industrial park to house a larger operation, but Roy declines.
“People from big shops who have come by our shop to see what we had, most of the comments have been ‘I can’t believe you did what you did with what you’ve got.’ And I always said, ‘Well, I’ve got what I need,’” says Roy, who toiled day and night, sometimes around the clock to make a faster engine. “We didn’t have a showmanship shop. But it was neat and it was clean. And we had exactly what we needed.”
Every great flick has drama, of course. And in February of 2007, tragedy nearly strikes the Johnson & Johnson team.
During an NHRA event in Phoenix, Roy suffers a massive heart attack and has to be shocked back to life at a nearby hospital before having surgery.
Less than three weeks later, Roy returns to the track and is tuning Allen’s engine for the Gatornationals in Florida.
John Wayne tough. Maybe tougher.
“The heart attack was the widow maker,” Allen said. “Had we not been five minutes from one of the best heart hospitals in the country and had there not been a heart doctor on site at the track that weekend, it might have been a different story. All of that just fell together perfectly and it saved his life.”
Allen retires at the end of the 2017 season, fittingly making his final run at Pomona.
The team briefly jumps back on the strip in the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Class in 2018 and 2019, but pulls out once the COVID pandemic hits.
“With COVID, I just didn’t want to keep dragging my dad out in it, so we just decided to totally hang it up,” Allen said. “I’m pretty comfortable with when and how we retired. We miss our friends we made in racing, all the nice places we went to all over the country. We stay in touch with several people and I’ve been asked to come back and drive several times by different team owners, but I’ve not jumped in there and done it. I think that tells you I’ve been pretty comfortable with the decision to retire.”
These days, Allen still runs Greeneville Oil & Petroleum. He and second wife, Pam, spend much of their free time following the athletic careers of grandsons Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Jaevon Gillespie. Both played basketball and football at Greeneville High, and Jaevon is now a junior running back at UVA Wise and Ja’Kobi is now a freshman point guard at Belmont University.
Allen and Pam also spend time at their home on Sanibel Island in Florida and traveling to Europe.
“More than anything, we’ve been spending a lot of time with family,” said Allen, who turns 63 on Dec. 8. “Pam’s dad passed away a year and a half ago and my parents have had their challenges. As everybody has gotten older, we’ve spent a lot of time with our parents.”
The family got another scare this past year when Roy, now 81, had to have a kidney removed due to a cancerous tumor.
“He’s recovered fully from that,” Allen said. “The chemo and stuff afterward was rough on him, but he’s still at the shop every day and is building two engines for a customer over in Sweden right now. He’s not missed a beat.”
While Roy doesn’t do the day-and-night grind in the shop he did during the team’s Pro Stock years, he can still be found there most days from about 8 in the morning until about 3 or 4 in the afternoon.
“It’s all I know. It’s all I’ve ever known, really,” he said. “I just feel blessed that we were able to win that championship. I’d like to relive it. I’d like to have that feeling again. That’s history now, but it was a dream come true. And I’m just so, so proud of that.
“I’m not much of a bragging person, but we were Kings of the Road. … It’s a real emotional thing.”
Hmmm. “Kings of the Road.” Somebody get Hollywood on the line.
When you see something on Facebook of Twitter or a fan sends us a note, I still just well up inside that me and my dad were able to do that together. It was a real special thing to not only get to do the racing gig for 20-some years, but to do it with your family by your side and your dad being the brains of it. To actually compete for championships was special for him and me.
Allen Johnson, will be 63
It seems like it was about three years ago, not 10. We’ve been retired five years now. Gosh, the time has flown.
I always knew he would be awesome at it given the opportunity. It’s always been special to me to have been able to give him that opportunity and then us do it together.
Shop is right beside Mr. Johnson’s house
We’ve had a lot of people come to our shop that have big 100,000 square foot shops. Dad’s affiliated with a lot of the NASCAR teams. We’ve had people come over and say, ‘Gosh, you guys did all you did out of that little shop?’ That’s the way my dad wanted it. When we first started, I remember asking him if he wanted to go out on Industrial Road, buy one of those big buildings out there and build a shop like the big boys have got. He said, ‘Why would I want to do that? I can walk to work every day. He and my mom have had the opportunity to walk to work the last 35-40 years.
On Darren Reese
Darren did a fabulous job for the newspaper and for us. He was just so special. The wording he used and stuff, it would bring emotions out in you. He just did a super, duper job. He was almost like part of the family.
Traveled with the Johnson’s to California.
Since retirement, we have a house on Sanibel Island in Florida. It got a lot of damage to it. We spend a lot of time down there. We’ve spent a lot of time with Kobi the past four years with basketball and football, and Jaevon oldest grandson is playing football at UVA Wise. Been doing a lot of running and watching those two play.
I’ve still got Greeneville Oil. I work pretty much every day, but I have a lot of good people there that allows me to travel. We’ve been over to Ireland, London, Paris and places like that.
Had to have a kidney removed due to a cancerous tumor within the past year. He’s recovered fully from that. The chemo and stuff afterward kicked his butt, but he’s still at the shop every day and is building two Pro Stock engines for a customer over in Sweden right now. He’s not missed a beat. He’s just not traveling and doing the racing part of it.
Attended Kobi’s first game at Belmont on Monday night.
Just the drive we have. I can remember my dad working daylight to dark and beyond to develop and engine combination to make us competitive. We just work hard at it. Kobi and Jaevon are no different. They’ve worked hard at what they do.
Mr. Johnson
I always felt like I could do it. It was a long journey, a lot of day and night work. I now my wife paid the price, too. I lived in the garage. The first four or five years, I did everything. It liked to have killed me. Once we got started and I could see the light, if I do this right or if I do this hard enough. I’d go to the shop at 7 in the morning, stay down there until 10 or 11 at night and sometimes all night. Then you drive all night to get somewhere to drive what you’ve dreamed up. That’s how it was the first four or five years.
It was like going up a hill. You just go a little bit at a time, work harder and just keep trying stuff. Thank God, Allen was able to afford what I needed.
Looking back, we probably wasted more than we used. But you had to go there to find out that’s the wrong way or the right way.
My knowledge, I guess, is trial and error. I guess some people are born with knacks to do things. I could listen to a motor, touch a motor and knew what it needed.
My dad was a carpenter. My grandad who raised me was a carpenter. He was a jack of all trades, though. He was a veterinarian, a mechanic, a farmer. You know how it was in the old days.
I just always wanted to build engines. When I was a kid, a motor fascinated me. We had Rembo’s Tractor across the road. I’d go over there, hang out, watch them work on stuff and hand them this or hand them that. I ran into another guy who had a little shop at his house and I’d go out there and just wash parts for nothing just to be around the work.
That’s how I taught myself. Just hanging around shops.
Driving as long as I did and crashing and wrecking as much as I did coming up through the ranks, I really didn’t think twice about Allen driving. I got him to go to Roy Hill’s driving school and he was just kind of a natural. He ran one of my stocker cars for a year or two. And then I sold it all out from under him and told him to get his college education. I wasn’t going to let racing mess that up.
When he got into the oil company, he said, ‘Dad, we’re going racing.’ I said, ‘No, no, no. I ain’t going racing’ because I had been out of it for 10 years. He just kind of forced me back into it. Of course, it didn’t take much forcing – I really wanted to do it anyway.
