If the Greeneville Greene Devils are to reach the Class 4A state championship game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, they'll do it in large part on the arm and legs of senior quarterback Brady Quillen.
In a ??-?? first-round win over the Fulton Falcons on Friday night at Burley Stadium, Quillen completed ?? of ?? passes for ??? yards and ? TDs while running for ?? yards and ? TDs on ?? carries.
It's just the latest solid outing in what has been a nearly three-year steady run for Quillen as the director of Greeneville's high-powered offense.
With last night's numbers, Quillen has surpassed current Greeneville offensive coordinator Cody Baugh into third place on the Greene Devils' career passing yards list with ?,???.
Baugh passed for 4,991 yards from 2000-2002. Jordan Greenway is second on the list with 5,293 yards from 2005-2008, and current Army quarterback Cade Ballard is first with 9,400 yards from 2015-2018.
Baugh has also passed Greenway for second on the career passing touchdowns list with ??. Greenway is now third with 56.
More important than individual statistics, Greeneville is 30-3 with Quillen as its starter under center. And all three of those losses have come against Elizabethton teams that won the Class 4A state title in 2020 and finished state runner-up in 2021.
"First of all, Brady's just a dang winner," Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was saying earlier this week. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. Three years ago when he was a sophomore and he took over when Drew Gregg got hurt against Austin-East in the fourth game of the season, I knew I could win with Brady going forward just by the character he had. He didn't have the strongest arm of the quarterbacks we had, but I knew what I was going to get from him.
"At the end of the day, we went with Brady as our quarterback and it's probably been the best decision I've made in my coaching career so far. We've won a lot of football games with him. We've gone 10-0 in back-to-back regular seasons playing two of the tougher schedules we've played."
Quillen, Greeneville's lone returning team captain this season, has played through an ankle injury suffered in a 21-0 win over Elizabethton in Week 3. He's now completed ??? of ??? passes for ?,??? yards and ?? with just ? interceptions, and he's rushed for ??? yards and ?? TDs on ?? carries.
"Brady has been a little hobbled and banged up, but he's still given his best every week," Spradlen said. "He's looking as good as he's looked health-wise since the Elizabethton game. It's going to be fun to see what he can do the rest of the way in the playoffs for sure."