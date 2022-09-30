MOSHEIM — It’s been a few years – 2014 to be more precise – since the West Greene Buffaloes were 6-1 on the season, but that’s the record the 2022 squad has composed after running roughshod over visiting Cloudland 42-0 Friday night on homecoming at Jim Sauceman Field.
Senior quarterback Jaden Gregg threw four touchdown passes and the West Greene defense played superb against the Cloudland rushing attack, holding the visitors to less than 100 yards of rushing in romping to victory.
While the West Greene offense put plenty of points on the board, it was a goal line stand by the defense as the first half drew to a close that really seemed to take the life out of the Highlanders (2-4).
It was 21-0 at the time but Cloudland had finally gotten their running game clicking as Gage McKinney was beginning to pick up some chunks of yardage as the Highlanders had held the ball for 17 offensive plays while taking over eight minutes off the clock with the first half nearing the end.
Actually the Buffs defense stopped Cloudland twice inside the 2, but after the first stop Cloudland received a mulligan as a flag was dropped on West Greene for a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Landers were given one untimed play as the clock had ran out, but the Buff defense stuffed McKinney inches short of the goal line to preserve the 21-0 halftime lead.
The Highlanders never threatened to score in the second half.
Jaden Gregg threw three touchdown passes in the first half to stake the Buffs to the 21-0 advantage.
The homecoming throng was treated to a WG touchdown on the team’s first possession of the game as they moved 68 yards in 11 plays. Ethan Turner makes big plays, and his run for a first down on a fourth and 3 situation from near midfield was crucial in keeping the drive alive as West Greene lined up to punt and the short snap went to Turner who bulled his way for 3 yards to move the sticks.
Gregg then scrambled for 34 yards when he dropped back to pass and the field opened up in front of him as he juked and darted down the turf before being brought down at the 14 by his face mask, which cost the Highlanders another half the distance penalty.
On second down from the 6, Gregg fired a strike to Turner on a slant route for the score, and Kalle Nagel booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
After Cloudland ran four plays and turned it over on downs at the 43, thanks to a third down quarterback sack by Justin Sentelle, West Greene struck quickly.
Wyatt Moody ran around end for 7 yards and then Gregg found Austin Wampler behind the Highlander secondary and nailed him on the fly for a 40-yard touchdown catch. Nagel’s kick made it 14-0.
The third Buff score came with 8:47 left in the first half when they culminated a 74-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Gregg to Turner. The Buffs were able to overcome a pair of major penalties to keep the drive going.
Cloudland finally found their offense and controlled the remaining 8:47 of the first half but came away with nothing when the brilliant goal line stand stopped the Highlanders inside the 1-yard line.
There were no signs of a West Greene letdown after the teams returned to the field from halftime. The Buffs got the kickoff and Wyatt Moody went to work from his running back spot and picked up 25 yards in two spurts. That set up Jaden Gregg to take off goalward and cross the goal line, but a holding penalty brought the ball back out to the 12-yard line.
Moody finished off the drive with another 12-yard burst for the score and the PAT made it 28-0.
Austin Franklin’s nice punt return set up the next score when he returned the kick from his 28 down to the Cloudland 31. Five plays later Hunter Gregg scored from 6 yards out and the PAT improved the lead to 35-0 and left a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
West Greene tacked on another score, thanks to the defense. Cloudland fumbled and lineman Zach Carroll picked up the ball and lumbered down to the 2-yard line before being brought down.
After a loss on a running play, Gregg whipped his fourth touchdown aerial of the night by connecting with Baxley Britton on a 6-yard strike. The PAT was again true for the 42-0 score.
Neither team threatened again as the JV squads took over.
West Greene chalked up 279 yards of offense with Gregg hitting 5-of-8 passes for 87 yards and four scores. The running game was led by Gregg with 69 rushing and Moody with 61.
Cloudland’s offense was led by McKinney with 78 yards in 24 carries.
Next week the Buffs travel to Rogersville to take on the Cherokee Chiefs.