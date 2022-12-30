BRISTOL — The Arby's Classic ended early for the Greeneville Greene Devils.
Joshua Hubbard made sure of that.
The Ole Miss commit scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, dished out six assists, grabbed four rebounds and even blocked a shot to lead the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots out of Mississippi to a 71-59 win over Greeneville in an elimination game on Friday at Viking Hall.
While Hubbard might be generously listed at 5-foot-11, his chiseled frame is undeniable. With legs befitting a power lifter, his two-fisted dunk and swing around the rim midway through the third quarter gave Madison-Ridgeland a 47-33 lead and was the best of several slams by the Patriots.
And more telling of his ability, Hubbard being a tough guard went a long way in Greeneville senior Adjatay Dabbs fouling out for what is believed to be the first time in his career late in the fourth quarter.
"Hubbard's tough. He's a power kid, man," said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. "He's so quick and he can shoot it. If you look at him and don't have a hand in his face, he'll put it in your eye. The guy's just extremely tough. He's hard to stay in front of and you can't stay off him. I think he'll be a great player for at Ole Miss."
Hubbard wasn't the only potent player on the floor for Madison-Ridgeland.
With the game tied 9-9 late in the first quarter, Harrison Alexander scored six points on a fade-away jumper and two dunks in a 13-2 run that pushed the Patriots to a 22-11 lead at the end of the period.
Hubbard then opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the right wing and Ashton Magee dropped in a free throw to give Madison-Ridgeland its biggest lead of the half, 26-11.
Greeneville, though, chipped away at the lead and got a short jumper from JD Woolsey with two seconds left in the second to pull within 37-29 at halftime.
Trey Thompson led Greeneville's rally, knocking down a 3-pointer and scoring seven points, while Ty Williams hit a 3 and scored five points.
At the outset of the third, Thompson scored on a layup to get the Devils within 37-31. Hubbard then sparked a 10-2 Madison-Ridgeland run with a runner down the lane and capped the spurt with his dunk that gave the Patriots the 47-33 lead midway through the quarter.
Back-to-back 3s from Isaac McGill and Dabbs got Greeneville back in it again, 49-41, with 1:47 to play in the third. But Madison-Ridgeland closed the period on a 9-2 run, started by a layup from Hubbard and capped by a 3 from Alexander, for a 58-43 lead going to the fourth.
Hubbard sank two free throws at the start of the fourth to give the Patriots their largest lead, 60-43.
Greeneville, playing with determination for four quarters, wasn't quite finished. Dabbs scored seven points, including a 3, and McGill drained another 3 in a 9-2 run that trimmed the lead to 62-53 with 3:47 to play.
That's as close as Greeneville could get, though, as Madison-Ridgeland stretched its lead back to 69-54 on a tip-in by Alexander with just under two minutes left.
Thompson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Greeneville, while Dabbs tallied 15 points.
Kameron Lester added nine points and five rebounds for the Devils, and Williams finished with seven points and four rebounds.
"Probably the two best things I saw today moving forward was Ty and Kam being able to do some of the things I really believe they can do," Woolsey said. "Both of them can shoot the ball and they can finish inside. It's just kind of them getting their mojo back. ... They've been struggling and I felt like they kind of shook off some of those struggles today."
Greeneville, now 7-8, will host Morristown East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Madison-Ridgeland will play Christ School out of North Carolina in the Arby's Classic fifth place game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Viking Hall.