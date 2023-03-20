KNOXVILLE — Spring football has arrived at Tennessee as the Volunteers worked out in helmets inside on the first day of practice on Monday morning at the Anderson Training Center.
“You walk out there and you can see the difference in depth, really at every position,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, whose Vols are coming off an 11-2 season. “The new guys, the young guys that we’ve added. Length, athleticism, size on the offensive and defensive lines. We are much deeper than we’ve been. Skill spots, same thing. For us, this spring we’re truly going to be able to get reps for an entire roster of guys.”
Eyes continue to be on a looming quarterback battle between senior Joe Milton II and freshman Nico Iamaleava.
“(Iamaleava) is going to be pushed extremely quickly,” Heupel said. “... He’s extremely coachable. From the moment he stepped foot on campus, that’s bowl preparation to coming back here at the end of January when we started the winter semester, he’s been phenomenal. He’s got great urgency, he cares a great deal about learning our offense and learning his craft at the quarterback position.
“He takes coaching extremely well. He resets and moves on to the next play at a really high level. He’s come in, he’s worked, guys believe in him. I’m just talking about how he carries himself. Slowly seeing him start to grow and take more ownership. He’s still really young, but excited to have these 15 days (of spring practice) with him.”
With last year’s starting quarterback Hendon Hooker now gone, Heupel says Milton is taking nothing for granted and continues to work hard.
After Hooker sustained a season-ending ACL injury in a 63-38 loss at South Carolina on Nov. 19, Milton started the Vols’ final two games of the season, including a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
Milton threw for 251 yards and three TDs in the Orange Bowl and was named MVP.
“I’ve been really proud of the way that Joe has worked here,” Heupel said. “He’s hyper-competitive and intentional in trying to become the best that he can be at his craft and at the same time, push and pull his teammates to compete at a championship level every day.
“I believe Joe will be ready to play at an elite level. There’s competition at every position. I’ve said that from the time I got here. I don’t care how you were recruited, if you were walk-on or not, if you started a game or a year ago, it doesn’t matter, it’s about who you are today. That’s why you have to be very competitive in everything that you’re doing and intentional in the way that you work. I believe Joe will be ready to play at a really high level but there’s going to be competition everywhere.”
Tennessee will practice back-to-back days with another workout scheduled for Tuesday morning followed by practices on Thursday and Saturday.
The Orange & White Game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on April 15 at Neyland Stadium.
Premium and non-premium seating will be available for the contest. Admission is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign.
All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at 865-656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.
Heupel also took time to recognize the Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams in their respective NCAA Tournaments as well as spring sports.
“Vols basketball, coach (Rick) Barnes and the team, their performances over the last weekend were phenomenal. A lot of fun to watch. Excited to see them as they embark on the Sweet Sixteen here later this week,” he said. “Looking forward to (Monday night’s Lady Vols game against Toledo), getting a chance to watch Kellie (Harper) and her team play. They’re ready to make a run at the Sweet Sixteen, too.
“And, shoot, Vol softball is off to a great start, top five in the country and playing extremely well. A lot of positive things going on here on Rocky Top. I think it speaks to the culture inside of this athletic department and this university.”