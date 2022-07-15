PREP FOOTBALL • 7V7 t BY SAM BUNDY Sports Editor Jul 15, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Tusculum Police Ramp Up Speeding Enforcement Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown'