REGION 1-2A
SOUTH GREENE 79
PIGEON FORGE 36
The South Greene Lady Rebels knocked down 15 3-pointers for the second straight game en route to the quarterfinal win.
South Greene has won 14 straight games and is 23-8. The Lady Rebels will play Alcoa – a 72-19 winner over West Greene in another quarterfinal – in the semifinals on Monday at David Crockett High School.
South Greene is 3-0 in games played at Crockett this season, including a 70-38 win over Chuckey-Doak in the District 1-2A tournament championship game a week ago.
Alcoa enters Monday's game at 29-4. The Lady Tornadoes, though, have dropped two of their last four games, including a 52-47 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the District 2-2A championship game a week ago.
Gatlinburg-Pittman will face Chuckey-Doak – a 65-40 winner over Union County in another quarterfinal – in the other Region 1-2A semifinal on Monday at Crockett.
Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman reached the Class 2A state tournament final four a year ago.
"Alcoa was my preseason pick to win state this year. They had enough pieces coming back from last year, and Gatlinburg-Pittman was in the final four last year, too," said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg. "I don't think many people are giving us a shot, but we're going to have a different game plan. People haven't seen the way we're going to play on Monday night."
Against Pigeon Forge on Friday night, South Greene shot 48 percent (15-of-31) from 3-point range and had 23 assists on 27 field goals overall. The Lady Rebels also turned the ball over just four times.
"When you talk about 23 assists on 27 makes, the girls are sacrificing a good shot for a better shot," Gregg said. "We've got the girls playing well at the right time. We're where any coach would want to have their team right now."
South Greene led 27-8 after one quarter, 42-16 at halftime and 66-30 after three quarters.
South Greene's Hailey Brooks notched a triple-double with 11 points, 11 steals and 10 assists.
Kortnei Bailey had 14 points; Madison Hensley had 13 on 5-of-5 shooting, including three 3-pointers; Haley Susong had 13, including three 3-pointers; and Ryleigh Gregg had 12, all on four 3-pointers.
Jordyn Roderick finished with six points and five rebounds, Ari Hoese had six points, and Natalie Foshie had four, including a 3-pointer.
