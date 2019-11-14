The Chuckey-Doak girls will need grow up a lot through the course of the season to be able to make a run in the postseason, but Chuckey-Doak coach Beth Frye thinks her squad has the work ethic to make that possible.
“We had a decent summer, but this will be a work in progress,” Frye said. “We lost quite a bit and we are still rebuilding. We have one senior and a couple of juniors that we hope will step up. We’re going to be trying to be playing our best basketball by the time we get to the postseason.”
The Lady Knights lone senior is Sierra Jaynes. She has played a lot of minutes over the past three seasons and is a proven scorer with a smooth stroke from the outside. She will be the team’s leader and called on to do a little bit of everything to help the team win.
“Sierra is very experienced player,” Frye said.” She has started since her freshman year and she has a lot of the burden on her this year. We need to get some other girls to step up around her so she doesn’t feel like she has to do so much.”
Where the Lady Knights will be the strongest is in the post where they will count on Gabby Carter and Earendia Davis to be very productive.
“I feel like we are pretty strong in the post,” Frye said. “We like to play that type of game. If we can improve our guard play, I think we can be pretty strong. They could be a very nice combination for us. The key is finding a way to get them the basketball. Everything has to work together, but I’m anxious to see what we can do.”
Carter is a 6’1” junior and a returning starter at center. She has the size to be a dominant force in the paint, and Frye has been impressed with the work she has put in to improve her game in the offseason.
“Gabby has been a great leader for us this preseason,” Frye said. “She has been very vocal and really helps the other girls. She has worked a lot at improving her game, and I feel like she is a lot better. She is going to carry a big load and we have to expect big things from her.”
Davis had previously played at Greeneville, but transferred midseason last year. She will not be eligible to play until after Christmas, but Frye expects her to play a big role once she gets on the court.
The Lady Knights also have some freshmen that Frye is excited about, starting with point guard Taliah Johnson. Frye thinks Johnson is one of the quickest guards she has coached at Chuckey-Doak, which when considering some of the players that have come through the program in recent years is quite the statement.
“Taliah Johnson is a freshman guard who I am pretty excited about,” Frye said. “She might the be the quickest guard we have had here, and we have had some pretty good ones. She has to learn to handle her speed, sometimes she gets going too fast. Down the road, I really expect great things from her.”
Other freshmen who Frye expects to see plenty of playing time are post Lexi Hensley and guard Bailey Fair.
Sophomores Breanna Roberts and Hannah Roberts are two of the most versatile players on Chuckey-Doak’s roster and Frye thinks that they will both play key roles this season. She can use them both on the outside at guard, while they are strong enough to be productive underneath the basket.
Junior Madison Marion will add another quality athlete to the Lady Knights’ rotation. She has not seen much action on the hardwood, but is coming off of a prolific season on the soccer field.
Sophomore Sierra Allen will also add guard depth to the lineup.
Last year, Chuckey-Doak went 2-21 and lost in the second round of the District 2-2A tournament to Greeneville after defeating West Greene in the first round.
“We need to keep working on learning to work as a team, learning to work together,” Frye said. “They are a hard working group. We just have to improve every practice and every game.”
CHUCKEY-DOAK LADY BLACK KNIGHTS
No. Name Grade
1 Earendia Davis Jr.
3 Sierra Allen So.
10 Taliah Johnson Fr.
11 Madison Marion Jr.
14 Lexi Hensley Fr.
20 Hannah Roberts So.
21 Bailey Fair Fr.
22 Gabby Carter Jr.
23 Sierra Jaynes Sr.
24 Breanna Roberts So.
LADY BLACK NIGHTS
2019-20 SCHEDULE
Chuckey-Doak Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 at Happy Valley
Nov. 23 vs. Cherokee (at North Greene)
Nov. 23 vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman (at North Greene)
Nov. 25-30 at Hardee’s Ladies Classic (at David Crockett)
Dec. 3 NORTH GREENE
Dec. 6 CLAIBORNE
Dec. 7 at Unicoi County
Dec. 10 WEST GREENE
Dec. 13 at Cumberland Gap
Dec. 17 at Grainger
Dec. 19 at Hampton
Dec. 26-31 at Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic (Girls)
Jan. 3 UNICOI COUNTY
Jan. 10 GREENVILLE
Jan. 14 at North Greene
Jan. 17 SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 24 at Claiborne
Jan. 28 at West Greene
Jan. 31 CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 1 HAPPY VALLEY
Feb. 4 GRAINGER
Feb. 7 at Greeneville
Feb. 10 HAMPTON
Feb. 14 at South Greene