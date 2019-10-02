During October, Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center will display the works of Nancy Garretson, a tapestry weaver and resident artist and founding member of the Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia.
“Three-dimensional Tapestry by Nancy Garretson” will include a gallery talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday and exhibit that will remain open through Oct. 26 at the Appalachian Cultural Center.
Gallery hours will be 2-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, a news release said.
Visitors’ final opportunity to see the exhibit will come during Homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 26, during which a Carson-Newman student will offer a weaving demonstration from 11 a.m. to noon.
Garretson’s work is unique in that, instead of weaving an image row by row in a single piece of cloth, she weaves several individual pieces and assembles them into a composition with textures and layers. She developed this original technique over 40 years of weaving experience, the release said.
The display will show the progression of her work, as well as several more recent pieces.
She learned to weave tapestries during her Master of Arts degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Much of her current work is inspired by the beautiful mountain landscapes near Emory, her home in Southwest Virginia, the release said.
Garretson is a former adjunct professor at Emory and Henry College and a teacher in the Virginia Artist in Education Program. She is a member of the American Tapestry Alliance, Tapestry Weavers South, The Holston Mountain Artisans Cooperative and The Depot Artist Association.