JOHNSON CITY — Local Climate Reality Project leaders Dr. Audrey Depelteau, director of the East Tennessee State University Innovation Lab, and ETSU student Irene Pulton will join former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and The Climate Reality Project for “24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the Future” on Saturday.
This 24-hour digital and global conversation about the climate crisis and its solutions in communities around the world will include Gore and members of Climate Reality’s network of more than 27,000 Climate Reality leaders from 169 countries. Groups will lead digital discussions and presentations in communities across the globe, sharing updated, personalized versions of the presentation first made famous by the Academy Award-winning documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth.”
For audiences across the planet, “24 Hours of Reality” will be an opportunity to learn how climate change, COVID-19 and structural racism intersect and shape the present moment. It will also demonstrate actionable solutions for solving the climate and justice crises together to create a truly equitable and sustainable future for all.
Depelteau and Pulton will be joined by local resident Emma Massick for a virtual presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday. Their presentation will focus on the impacts and solutions of the climate crisis with the aim of inspiring local action.
Depelteau said she is honored to join Pulton and Massick, who trained to become Climate Reality leaders this summer. Pulton is a first-year graduate student studying world history whose interest in climate change is based in her experience with childhood poverty. Massick recently graduated from Arizona State University with a master’s degree in sustainability leadership.
To join the Zoom meeting to access the presentation, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82262170541?pwd=dkY5OHVWRWx3VWQzYTIva2R0LzYrQT09 . The Zoom Meeting ID is 822 6217 0541 and the Passcode is 282482.
Those who attend the presentations will have the option to have a tree planted on their behalf through a collaboration between The Climate Reality Project and One Tree Planted. For more information about this year’s “24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the Future,” visit 24hoursofreality.org.