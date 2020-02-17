The Greene County Farm Bureau Women met on Feb. 11, at the Farm Bureau Office. Chairman Marty Barkley called the meeting to order.
Nancy Casteel led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Using a Valentine theme, Barbara Southerland gave the devotional comparing our lives to a box of chocolates. In a box of Valentine chocolates, there are some pieces that are good and others that are not as tasty. But in God’s box of chocolates, there are no unfortunate choices. God is always with us through the good and the bad.
Several members attended the Farm Bureau District V webinar, 2020 Vision, on Feb. 4, and reported on the session. The webinar provided updates on state legislative issues, national and congressional updates, and goals to build a stronger Farm Bureau.
The essay contest, sponsored by Tennessee Federation of Agriculture in the Classroom and Tennessee Farm Bureau Women, was discussed. Open to all fifth-grade students, the essay title is “Why Is Agriculture Important?” Local winners will receive $100, $75, and $50 respectively for first, second and third place. The first place winner is eligible for the state competition. All local fifth grade teachers have been forwarded essay contest guidelines to share with their students. Essay contest entries are due in the local Farm Bureau Office by Feb. 26.
Plans were made for the Tiger Time after-school program at Tusculum View Elementary School scheduled for April. Agricultural subjects to be shared with the students will include beef cattle and products, hay, row crops, chickens, and bees.
Barkley announced that the Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Conference is scheduled for April 25, in Columbia, Tennessee. Members who plan to attend should register soon.
Appreciation was expressed to Emily Poe who provided lunch for the group.
The meeting was adjourned.