NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking applications for its cadet class that starts in July.
The program is 19 weeks and can be transferred as college credit hours. Cadets are given the chance to attend law enforcement training classes in specialties such as crash reconstruction, drug recognition and instructor development.
State trooper applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants with felony convictions will not be considered.
The application is online and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CST Feb. 18.