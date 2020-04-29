Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.