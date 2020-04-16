NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee corrections officials are looking into whether to test all state inmates for the new coronavirus after positive tests have come back for staffers and inmates, a Department of Correction spokeswoman said Tuesday.
On Friday, the department mass tested 1,145 workers at Northwest Correctional Complex and Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, finding that 13 department staff and six contract workers tested positive after showing no symptoms at the time of testing. The widespread testing came in reaction to six workers previously testing positive at the facilities.
The department’s website says five inmates have tested positive, including confirmed cases at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and Turney Center Industrial Complex. As of Tuesday, only 55 state inmates had been tested, the department said.
That’s out of a pool of more than 21,700 state inmates in adult facilities as of February. Tennessee has 14 state prisons, including four run by the private prison company CoreCivic.
A total of more than 78,800 people in Tennessee have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
“In conjunction with the Department of Health, we are evaluating the process of testing all inmates,” Department of Correction spokeswoman Dorinda Carter said in an email Tuesday.
Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that the state will look at expanded prison testing “at the right time,” adding that the state will likely first expand testing of the elderly in long-term care facilities.
“We are looking at populations that we should consider expanding that testing into, and prisons will be one we look at,” Lee told reporters. “But the population we’re looking most closely at are the elderly, those in assisted living and nursing homes.”
Carter said the department already has protocols in place to address illnesses in prisons, including isolation or treatment at facility infirmaries or outside hospitals.