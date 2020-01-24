SMYRNA (AP) — More than 100 Tennessee National Guard soldiers have returned home.
About 110 soldiers with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment deployed in March in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, the guard said.
The 278th leadership transferred responsibility for the mission to the Army’s 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, earlier this week in Poland. The 278th had led the Battle Group for a year and a half.
The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is headquartered in Knoxville.
The soldiers returned Thursday in Smyrna.