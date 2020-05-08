NASHVILLE (AP) — The names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The agreement was finalized on April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — was not publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state. Tennessee Lookout first reported on the agreement Friday.
The AP has also obtained a copy of the agreement, as well as an email from Gov. Bill Lee’s office alerting city mayors of the news. Lee told reporters Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided guidance allowing states to enter into such MOUs.
The choice drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, which said first responders should take precautions when entering any home because many people haven’t been tested and they can carry the virus without symptoms.