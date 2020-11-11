Diwali began as a harvest festival marking the last harvest before winter and is deeply infused with religious and cultural significance. Indians celebrate the five days of the festival with family gatherings, clay lamps, fireworks, and sharing sweets.
Day one, : People clean their homes and shop for kitchen utensils to help bring good fortune.
Say two: People decorate their homes with clay lamps and create design patterns called rangoli on the floor using colored powders or sand.
Day three: On the main day of the festival, families gather together for prayers, feasting and fireworks.
Day four: The first day of the new year, friends and families visit to exchange gifts and good wishes.
Day five: Brothers visit their married sisters to share a meal.