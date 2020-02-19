Donovan Tea loves to play Cupid.
But instead of using a bow and arrow to shoot at heartstrings, he relies on his voice.
Tea is joined in his romantic musical quest by fellow vocalists Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack, who together comprise the modern-day lineup of The Lettermen.
Known for such romantic ballads as “When I Fall In Love” and “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” The Lettermen have been helping couples fall in love for nearly 50 years now.
On Saturday, March 7, the pop music trio, who are world-renown for their signature three-part harmony, will be traveling to Greeneville where they will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
In a recent telephone interview, Tea talked about The Lettermen’s time-honored music as well as his 36 years of being part of the trio.
There have been numerous combinations of vocal line ups for The Lettermen through the years, Tea noted, but what has remained constant is the signature sound of The Lettermen.
“We like to ‘Lettermen-ize’ the songs that we record and perform,” Tea said.
The group first formed in the late 1950s with Mike Barnett, Dick Stewart and Tony Butala. It wasn’t until 1961, however, that The Lettermen first received its real taste of success with their hit single “The Way You Look Tonight,” which they followed up with a string of chart-topping tunes, including “When I Fall In Love,” “Theme from a Summer Place” and a medley of “Goin’ Out of My Head”/“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
Though the decades, The Lettermen have recorded more than 850 songs.
Because of this vast musical catalog, Tea said it’s difficult to fit in all of their fan favorites into each show.
“We try to please everybody, but we know that we’re going to leave somebody’s favorite song out,” he said.
To help remedy that problem, Tea said that The Lettermen like to take requests.
“We tell fans that if they want to hear a specific song at an upcoming show to either email us before the show or send a note backstage, and if we have brought the music for it, we’ll do it,” Tea said.
“We want to do what the people who came to see us want to hear. It’s almost impossible to please everybody … but we sure do try,” he added.
In fact, the group’s latest CD, entitled “By Request,” is a compilation of their most requested songs.
“We like to do the kind of show that we like to go see ourselves,” Tea said. “When we go see someone, we want to feel like we got to know them a little bit.”
During their own performances, Tea said that he and his fellow Lettermen love to go out into the audience and invite people up to take photos with them.
“We want to be audience friendly because that’s the kind of show that we want to go see,” he said.
In addition to performing many fan favorites, Tea said that the trio also loves to try out newer songs on their audiences.
Recently, the trio debuted in their show the song “Never Enough” which was featured in the film “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman.
“We have a wonderful arrangement of that song and it was well-received by the audience,” Tea said.
A native of Texas, Tea began performing at the age of 17. In addition to his vocal talents, he is also a gifted songwriter.
In 1984, while working as a performer in Las Vegas, Tea was invited to Los Angeles to sing with The Lettermen and ultimately became a permanent member of the group.
When he is not traveling with The Lettermen, Tea enjoys spending time with his wife and family and training horses on their property outside of Nashville.
When Tea first joined The Letterman, the group typically performed around 280 shows a year.
“About 15 years ago we made a decision to cut back to around 100 shows annually,” he said.
This certainly doesn’t mean, however, that The Lettermen are putting the brakes on touring.
“We continue enjoy doing shows and singing. I don’t think any of us will ever retire willingly,” Tea said. “We all want to die with one show in the books to do.”
After all, Cupid can’t handle all of this love business on his own.
For more information about The Lettermen, visit the group’s website at the lettermen.com.