The George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University will partner with The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to host a train excursion Saturday, Nov. 2, on the Great Smokey Mountains Railroad through the Nantahala Gorge in western North Carolina.
Passengers will gather at ETSU’s parking lot 22A, off Jack Vest Drive, to board a motor coach departing at 7 a.m. for Bryson City, North Carolina, a news release from the museum said.
Once in Bryson City, passengers will board the Great Smokey Mountains Railroad at 10 a.m. “This rail adventure is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the fall colors and includes a one-hour layover at the Nantahala Gorge to sightsee and/or eat,” the release said.
Upon returning to the depot in Bryson City, passengers will have over two hours to visit and enjoy the Smoky Mountain Train Museum, shopping and a meal. Admission to the museum is included with the train ticket. Riders will board the bus to depart for Johnson City at 5:45 p.m. and will return around 9:30 p.m., the release said.
Passengers may choose to ride in standard coach class or open air cars. Tickets for adults are $125 each, children 2-12 years are $90 each and infants under two years of age ride free.
Ticket order forms and liability waiver forms may be picked up at the Carter Railroad Museum, open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in ETSU’s Campus Center building. They may also be printed from the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders website at www.memrr.org, under “excursions.” The signed liability waiver form must accompany the ticket request form, the release said.
Space is limited. Ticket requests must be submitted by Oct 2. No refunds will be made, the release said.
For more information, contact Carolyn Gregg at 423-639-3966 or carolyngregg55@yahoo.com.