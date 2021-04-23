Below is a summary of the tornados that struck Greene County on the night of April 27 into the early morning of April 28, 2011.
Tornadoes are measured using the Enhanced Fujita scale, which ranges from EF-0 (gale) in severity to EF-5 (incredible). The Scale EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes that hit Greene County are categorized as “severe” or “devastating.”
CAMP CREEK TORNADO
Five people lost their lives the night of April 27, 2011, along the track of the EF-3 Camp Creek tornado. Another man who suffered injuries died shortly afterward.
The top wind speed of the Camp Creek tornado was estimated by the National Weather Service at 150 mph. It was 16 miles in length and 1,500 yards wide.
The Camp Creek tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. on April 27.
HORSE CREEK TORNADO
The tornado that hit the Horse Creek community was ultimately categorized by the NWS as an EF-4, with top wind speeds of 160 mph.
It had a 14-mile track and was 1,000 yards wide, and accounted for another fatality.
The Horse Creek EF-4 tornado touched down at 12:42 a.m. April 28, 2011, according to the NWS.
There were numerous injuries, as there were in Camp Creek. The tornado moved into the South Central community of Washington County before dissipating, killing at least one person there on the border with Greene County.
DUCKTOWN TORNADO
The Ducktown tornado, in northeastern Greene County, was the first to touch down in the county, doing so at 9:26 p.m. April 27, 2011, near Old Snapps Ferry Road.
It clipped Greene County in the Liberty Hill area, also referred to as Ducktown.
Maximum winds were estimated by the NWS at 120 mph. The twister had a length of 10 miles and a width of 150 yards, and moved into Washington County before dying out.
HOUSTON VALLEY TORNADO
An EF-0 tornado in the Houston Valley area had maximum wind speeds of 75 mph. The tornado’s track was 2 miles long and 300 yards wide.
It touched down in the 1000 block of Houston Valley Road and crossed the Asheville Highway (State Route 70), before losing strength as it moved eastward.
The short-lived Houston Valley EF-0 tornado dissipated but was part of the storm cell that re-emerged minutes later as the deadly EF-3 tornado that moved through Camp Creek.
BULLS GAP TORNADO
The final tornado to be identified by the NWS was an EF-0 tornado which passed just north of Exit 23 of Interstate 81 in the Bulls Gap area, near Volunteer Speedway.
The tornado covered a half-mile path of about 70 yards wide and reached a maximum wind speed of 70 mph.