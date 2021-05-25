The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held in Greeneville on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Collectable Show will be held at the East View Recreation Center at 456 East Bernard Avenue.
Admission to the show costs $5 per person, with children 12 and under free of charge. All proceeds from the admission and table rentals will go to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation department for the All-inclusive playground at Hardin Park and for items to be placed at the new Dog Park at WT Daniels Park. Facial coverings are suggested for the event and hand sanitizer will be readily available, a release says. In order to pull off the show, everyone in attendance must adhere to the safety protocols.
“As long as we keep it safe, we should have a good show,” said Butch Patterson, director of Greeneville Parks & Recreation, in the release. “Collectors can buy, sell and trade sports cards, comic books, toys and many other collectable items at this event.”
The Toy & Hobby Show will have dealers set up with baseball, football and basketball cards, comic books, toys of all types, games, non-sport trading cards, action figures, replica cars, Star Wars, autographed items, craft items and more. Concessions will be available during the event. For more information on the event or to set up, contact Michael Stevens at 423-607-9566 or 423-538-0202 or visit the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show on Facebook.