Tristan Kirkham scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter as Tusculum University rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat Colorado State-Pueblo 9-7 in men’s lacrosse on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Sean Dunn and Wesley Phillips each had two goals and two assists and Nate Raymond finished with two goals and an assist for the Pioneers (1-0), who won their season opener for the fourth consecutive season.
Will Cookman scored an insurance goal with 2:03 left for the Pioneers, who went 2-for-3 with the man advantage and overcame 32 turnovers by forcing CSU-Pueblo into 28 turnovers.
Lane Lessley led CSU-Pueblo (0-1) with two goals. Logan Naves had a goal and three assists and Ian Noonan had three assists for the ThunderWolves, who were 0-for-4 in man-up situations and were shut out in the second and fourth quarters.
Each team had seven shot attempts in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers were able to go ahead on Kirkham’s second of the game with 6:41 to play.
With both teams down a man, the Pioneers got their insurance goal when Jordan Daniel delivered a pass to a cutting Cookman, who buried his first goal since 2020 with 2:03 to go.
The Pioneers turned the ball over five times in the final two minutes, but the ThunderWolves put just one shot on goal.
Phillips and Tyler Nunenmacher shared the team lead with five ground balls for the Pioneers, with four ground balls and two caused turnovers by Nicholas Drennan and three ground balls and two caused turnovers from Nolan Ross.
On faceoffs, Aaron Fabelo led Tusculum by going 7-for-13 with three ground balls. The ThunderWolves had a 10-8 advantage at the faceoff dot as a team.
Riley Semmes finished with 10 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will play at Chowan at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE LEE 16 TUSCULUM 6
Lee University pulled away in the final 11 minutes in the season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
The Flames (1-0) led the Pioneers (0-1) 9-6 with just under 13 minutes to play before scoring the final seven goals. Lee outshot Tusculum 27-17 and forced the Pioneers into 21 turnovers.
Tia Daniel led the Pioneers with three goals. Jessie Carolin-Vandenberg, Kamryn McNeil and Jadyn Gleason each added a goal. Daniel and Lucy Brewer each had three draw controls, while Brewer had four ground balls along with four caused turnovers.
Kari Ham started in goal for the Pioneers in her Tusculum debut and made seven saves in nearly 53 minutes. Emily White had one save in the final 7:16.
Tusculum will host Charleston (W.Va.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
MEN’S BOWLING Strack MVP
COSHOCTON, Ohio — Tusculum University’s Tucker Strack captured tournament MVP honors at the Muskie Mash on Saturday. Strack was one of four Pioneers to finish in the top-25 as Tusculum posted an overall team score of 6,844.
Strack led the Pioneers who finish first in the 74-bowler field rolling a five-game series of 1,035 (207-201-223-221-183) to win by seven pins over runner-up Evan Thro of host Muskingum.
Muskingum won bowled 7,245 to claim the team title. St. Vincent finished second with 6,853. Tusculum was third, followed by Kentucky Wesleyan (6494), Cincinnati (6442), Shawnee State (6418), Ohio State (6207), Tiffin (5762), Kent State (5710) and Miami, Ohio (5343).
TU’s Randall Andrews bowled a five-game series total of 968 (179-175-225-231-154) to finish in 10th place. Gabe Taulbee was 13th with his five-game total of 936 (148-183-214-197-194), while Mason Morgan bowled 879 (207-170-170-189-143) in his five games to finish 21st. Aeron Burkhardt was 49th with a four-game series total of 664 (160-181-130-193) while Justin Rodgers rounded out the scoring with 140 in his one game (69th).
Strack becomes the first Pioneer in program history to claim tournament MVP honors.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Win 4 Events
LEXINGTON, Va. — Four victories and three school records were among the highlights for the Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams as they competed on the second day of the VMI Winter Relays on Saturday.
The Tusculum men were led by Marquel Pittman, who won the 60 meters, Zackary Nelson, who broke his own school record and won the 400 meters, and Antonio Aparicio who broke his own school record in the 800 meters. The Pioneers’ 4x400-meter relay also earned a first-place finish on Saturday. The Tusculum women were paced by Theresa Green-White, who won the 60 meters and broke her own school record in the event.
MEN’S RECAP
Pittman, who was the top qualifier in the 60 meters in Friday’s preliminaries, ran 6.76 seconds in the finals to lead a Tusculum sweep of the event. Jordan Taylor joined Pittman as an NCAA qualifier with a second-place time of 6.84 seconds, while Devan Hart was third in 6.91 seconds.
Nelson, who set a school record and won the 300 meters on Friday, breezed to victory in the 400 meters with a time of 47.54 seconds that broke his own mark of 47.72 seconds set at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21. Nelson has run sub-48 seconds in the 400 each of the last three weeks. Dorian Craven was third in 50.00 seconds and Stephen Brewer took sixth in 50.50 seconds.
Aparicio finished third in the 800 meters at 1:55.11, breaking his record of 1:55.33 set at the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 12, 2022. DeWayne Morris ran 1:57.16 to finish seventh overall and move into second place on the program performances list.
In the 200 meters, Hart was eighth at 22.44 seconds, with Isaiah Olson taking 10th place at 22.71 seconds. Tusculum had two qualifiers for the finals in the 60 hurdles, with Jamal Cash taking fifth place with a season-best time of 8.56 seconds and Daryl Smith Jr. in seventh place at 8.73 seconds.
The Pioneers’ 4x400 relay team of Craven, Nelson, Pittman and Jarvis Barber Jr. won with a time of 3:18.00, the second-best time in program history. Tusculum’s “B” relay of Brewer, Smith, Aparicio and Xavion Bogus was third in 3:23.83, tenth-fastest in school history.
In the shot put, Adrian Gumm followed up his school-record performance in the weight throw on Friday by taking seventh in the shot put with a throw of 13.99 meters (45 feet, 10 3/4 inches) that is the second-best in program history.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Freshman Theresa Green-White qualified fifth for the finals of the 60 meters, then ran 7.73 seconds in the finals to win the event and break her own school record of 7.78 seconds set at last week’s VMI Winter Classic. Kiera Taylor placed third at 7.82 seconds, just off her qualifying time of 7.81 seconds and her third-best time of the season.
Emily Coddington took fifth in the 800 meters at 2:22.51, the third-fastest time in program history and just off her career best of 2:22.21 set a the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 13, 2021. In the 400 meters, Kylia Wright took seventh overall at 1:02.61.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of Wright, Taylor, Judy Chellah and Green-White finished in seventh place at 4:22.27.
SOFTBALL TUSCULUM 9 WEST VIRGINIA STATE 0
PEMBROKE, N.C. — In its season opener, Tusculum needed less than an hour and a half to run-rule the Yellow Jackets in five innings in the UNC Pembroke Invitational.
Kallyn Newport, Claire Smeltzer, Sammy Jimenez and Hannah Hughes each notched multiple hits. Eight of the nine starters recorded an RBI, while seven got into the hit column.
Katelynn Hodges homered for Tusculum, while Emily Sappington, Jimenez, Hayley Lazo and Hannah Hughes each had a double.
Sappington went the distance in the circle. She gave up two hits, walked none and struck out eight.
On Monday, Tusculum will play Kutztown at 12:30 p.m. and UNC Pembroke at 2:30 p.m.
BASEBALL BARRY 8 TUSCULUM 1
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — Evan Wickeri and Joe Stella each had three hits and two RBI to lead Barry on Friday night.
The Buccaneers improved to 2-0. Tusculum dropped to 0-2, including a 2-1 loss at Palm Beach Atlantic earlier on Friday.
Barry outhit Tusculum 13-4.
Max Schmarder homered for Tusculum’s lone run. Rudy Fernandez, Christian Ortega and Blaze McCauley each had a hit.
Tusculum starter Seth Willis took the loss. In 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, walked three and struck out four.
The Pioneers will host Carson-Newman at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.