GREENEVILLE – Tusculum University’s cutting-edge College of Business is accumulating further national recognition by landing among the list of the Top 50 Business Schools compiled by study.com for 2020.
The national, web-based organization picked Tusculum 48th, touting its diversity of programming with a bachelor of science and a bachelor of arts in business administration and six concentrations within the BA program. The description of Tusculum also highlighted the university’s pride in its highly successful master of business administration program and showcased the activities of Tusculum’s Business Club.
“We evaluated hundreds of schools for this list and selected Tusculum University based on academic and career resources for business students, the quality of education and program accessibility, among other factors,” the company said. “There’s more to a school than the academics, however, and by taking into account features like extracurricular opportunities and partnered companies, our rankings aim to help you find not just a great school but a school that’s a great fit for you.”
Study.com uses data sources such as the U.S. Department of Education’s evaluation of graduation rates, costs of attendance, student retention and school websites. Through these resources, the company said, it has been able to identify effective programs that are within reach. The list of the top 50 includes on-campus and online programs, of which the College of Business offers both.
“We are pleased and grateful study.com has recognized the quality and strength of our programs,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, dean of the College of Business. “Our faculty focuses considerable attention on creating academic and extracurricular programs that will position our students for success during their studies and in their careers. With smaller class sizes, agility in our curriculum and excellent relationships with companies in the region, the College of Business creates an environment for achievement.”
Accredited since 2018, the College of Business offers a bachelor of science in business administration, a bachelor of arts in business administration and the Pioneer Master of Business Administration. Within the bachelor of arts are the following concentrations: accounting, economics, entrepreneurship, information technology, management and marketing.
The ranking from study.com is the newest in what is becoming a long line of external recognition for the College of Business. In 2019, study.com selected Tusculum 21st in the country in its Best Online Business Degree Programs list.
College Consensus, a national website, ranked Tusculum seventh among the 25 best online MBA programs in the United States that do not require a Graduate Management Admissions Test score as part of the application process. MBA Central, another national website, placed the MBA program seventh among the 15 Best Tennessee Online MBA programs. The Pioneer MBA’s caliber is also evident in the doubling of enrollment in the last two years.
In addition, the College of Business has established multiple partnerships with businesses in East Tennessee that enable their employees to receive a 10% tuition reduction to pursue the Pioneer MBA. Among the companies are TVA Credit Union, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Pilot Flying J, A.O. Smith and the Greene County Partnership. The College of Business has also reached agreement with Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“Tusculum is blessed with an outstanding program, which not only gives students technical skills but also valuable, practical experience through our comprehensive business project initiative, which enables them to research and develop solutions to business needs,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Students are engaged civically and prepared to collaborate with the community to enhance its quality of life using their God-given abilities and hard work. The College of Business is a major asset for Tusculum.”
To view the rankings, visit https://study.com/resources/business-schools. More information about the College of Business is available at https://web.tusculum.edu/collegeofbusiness/.