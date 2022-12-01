Tusculum University shot 55 percent from the field and placed four players in double figures en route to a 77-64 win over Lander University in non-conference women's basketball on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers, who entered the week ranked sixth in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, have won four straight to improve to 6-1. The Bearcats fall to 2-4.
Tusculum's Jami Tham recorded her seventh straight double-double with game highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Mya Belton tied her season high with 19 points and had nine rebounds.
Sophie Henry posted a career-high 12 points and dished out seven assists.
And Deidre Cheremond scored 16 points and pulled down seven boards in just 13 minutes off the bench.
Tusculum outrebounded the Bearcats 38-18. The Pioneers had a 44-20 edge in paint scoring and a 16-3 margin in second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds.
Tanyia Gordon led Lander with 16 points and five assists. Cory Santoro hit four three-pointers and had 14 points, and Quadaija Langley shook off a mid-game injury to contribute 13 points and five assists for the Bearcats, who shot 50 percent (26-for-52) from the field, including 10-for-25 from 3-point range.
Tham, who leads Division II in double-doubles with seven in as many games, shot 9-for-15 from the field and added a season-high three steals for the Pioneers.
Belton was 4-for-6 from three-point range and blocked three shots, while Henry was 6-for-9 from the floor to surpass her previous high of 11 points set at North Georgia on Nov. 15.
Cheremond was also 6-for-9 shooting and converted a four-point play in the final seconds of the third quarter to stretch Tusculum's lead to 10 after Lander had trimmed a 14-point deficit to two.
Tusculum shot 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) from the field in the second half, with Cheremond and Belton each scoring 12 points after intermission.
The Pioneers did not take the lead for good until late in the second quarter, but closed the first half with a 10-0 run that would stretch to 17 straight points early in the third period. After a 14-2 Lander surge in the third quarter brought the Bearcats within two, the Pioneers would run up 10 of the next 12 points to build a lead that would not drop below seven in the fourth quarter.
Tusculum will open its South Atlantic Conference schedule at Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday in Harrogate. The Railsplitters (5-2, 1-0 SAC) won their third straight game with an 84-54 win over Mars Hill in their conference opener on Wednesday.