A 20-0 second-quarter run and a 15-0 third-quarter surge propelled Tusculum University to a 77-57 victory over Wingate University in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
Mia Long led the Pioneers (13-3, 8-2 SAC) with 17 points, eight assists and six steals and Kasey Johnson added 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds as Tusculum led 45-24 at halftime and by as many as 35 points in the third quarter en route to their fourth straight win. Jalia Arnwine reached double figures for the third straight game with 13 points, while the Pioneer defense limited the Bulldogs to 34.4 percent shooting (22-for-64) and forced 23 turnovers which Tusculum turned into 30 points.
Teliyah Jeter had team highs of 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Bulldogs (11-6, 5-5 SAC), who had won their last seven meetings with the Pioneers including a three-game sweep last season. Hannah Clark added 12 points and Elana Ingram contributed 10 points and six rebounds for Wingate, which shot a woeful 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) from the foul line and hit just one three-pointer in seven attempts.
Long scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half, including nine during the second quarter when the Pioneers held the Bulldogs scoreless for exactly seven minutes while turning a 23-18 lead into a 43-18 advantage. Wingate shot 2-for-10 from the field in the second quarter and 9-for-29 (31 percent) in the first half, while Tusculum’s defense scored 24 points off 15 Bulldog turnovers.
Long’s eight assists matched her season high set against Clayton State on Nov. 12, while her six steals equaled her season best set on three previous occasions. Long, who leads all active Division II players in steals per game at 3.33, has recorded at least two steals in 12 straight games and leads the SAC in steals per game at 3.8 per contest.
Tusculum never trailed in the game, jumping to a 4-0 lead as Arnwine scored the first four points for the Pioneers. The game was tied briefly on three occasions, the last time at 10-10 on a layup by Maeola Willis with 4:47 to go in the first quarter. Long then scored four straight points and Arnwine converted a three-point play to help the Pioneers build a 17-12 lead with 3:32 left in the quarter. A three-pointer by Elle Hutchinson extended the lead to 20-12 with 2:55 to go, and Johnson hit a jumper at the buzzer as the Pioneers led 23-16 after one quarter.
Wingate opened the second quarter scoring on a layup by Jasmine Stephen with 9:41 remaining in the half, but would not score again for exactly seven minutes as the Pioneers ran off 20 unanswered points. A three-pointer from Johnson sparked the run, during which Wingate turned the ball over on six consecutive possessions which led to 10 points for Tusculum. A layup by Hutchinson off a Long steal gave the Pioneers a 43-18 lead with 2:53 left in the half, before two free throws from Clark snapped the drought with 2:41 remaining.
Tusculum led 45-24 at halftime behind 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals from Long and nine points and six rebounds from Johnson. Arnwine played just seven minutes due to foul trouble, but had eight points for the Pioneers as Tusculum shot 45.2 percent (14-for-31) from the field and 14-for-20 at the foul line.
The Pioneers followed up their first-half run with 15 straight points midway through the third quarter, as the Bulldogs went 0-for-6 from the field with four turnovers over a span of four minutes. Six different players scored during the Pioneers’ run, which was capped by an Aliyah Miller three-pointer which gave Tusculum its largest lead at 65-30 with 4:32 left in the third quarter. A three-pointer from Brianna Dixon in the final minute of the quarter sent the Pioneers to the final period with a 69-38 lead.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. LMU fell to 6-8 overall and 5-5 in the SAC with a 67-49 loss at SAC co-leader Anderson on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers 75, Wingate 53
Tusculum University opened the game with a 26-8 run and led wire-to-wire.
Eleven Tusculum players found their way into the scoring column as the Pioneers posted their largest win over the Bulldogs in the 46 meetings between the two South Atlantic Conference foes.
Tusculum (11-7, 6-4 SAC) records its third straight win over Wingate (7-9, 3-7 SAC) while snapping a three-game losing streak overall. TU also improves to 5-1 at home this season.
Tusculum senior Dillon Smith led all scorers with his 14 points while Caleb Hodnett added 13 points and nine rebounds as he went 5-of-9 from the floor and connected on all three of his 3-point tries. Freshman Joshua Scott tallied 11 points off the bench, while rookie teammate Keaston Brown tallied season-bests with eight points and six rebounds in his 19 minutes of play.
Wingate’s Jarren Cottingham scored a team-best 12 points, while Jakob Dawkins finished with 10 points and five rebounds in the loss.
Tusculum dominated the boards, outrebounding the visitors by a 54-37 margin, including 21-11 on the offensive glass, but could only muster nine second-chance points.
The Pioneers scored the first seven points of the game, while Wingate missed its first five shots in the opening five minutes of the contest. WU got a layup from Cottingham and a trey from Dawkins to trim the deficit to 7-5. Tusculum answered with a 16-1 spurt including an 11-0 run to increase its lead to 23-6 at the 8:14 mark following a jumper from Brown.
Tusculum led by as much as 18 points twice in the first half before leading 36-20 at halftime.
The Pioneers will host third-ranked Lincoln Memorial University on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest. TU knocked off the Railsplitters in their last meeting, a 78-76 victory, ending a 24-game losing streak to LMU. This year’s LMU squad leads the conference and is riding a 17-game winning streak.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Place 22nd
CROYDON, Pa. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team finished 22nd at the 2020 Northeast Invitational over the weekend. The three-day, 26-team tournament was held at the AMF Bristol Pike Lanes and co-hosted by Sacred Heart University and Long Island University.
The Pioneers (31-33) went 1-2 in Baker 7-Game Playoff format matches on Sunday, opening with a 4-2 win over East Coast Conference foe Wilmington (Del.). Tusculum dropped its next two outings, falling 4-2 to 15th-ranked Maryville University (Mo.) and 4-1 to ECC opponent Chestnut Hill in the tournament finale.
The Pioneers posted a 6-7 record for the weekend, which included a 2-5 ledger against nationally-ranked opponents.
Tusculum will bowl in the Saints Invitational at Chesterfield, Missouri, Jan. 24-26.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall To Crusaders
BELMONT, N.C. — Tusculum lost 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 at Belmont Abbey on Saturday, dropping to 1-5 on the season.
Matteo Miselli led the Pioneer attack, totaling a team-high four kills. Arthur Amorim added three to the effort. Shaun Kampshoff and Lucas Blanco split the setting duties, recorded eight and six, respectively. Miselli (3) and Shaphar Grant (2) collected every ace for Tusculum. A team-leading seven digs came off of the arms of Kampshoff, followed by six from Miselli. Amorim was a force at the net and is credited with five total blocks (one solo, four assists). Kampshoff and Hunter Walck also made a dent in the Crusader attack with three block assists each.
Belmont Abbey improves to 2-3.
Tusculum will host Bluefield College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
North Greenville Tops Pioneers
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — North Greenville improved to 2-1 with a 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14 win over Tusculum on Friday.
Tusculum’s Matteo Miselli collected a career-high 14 kills on an efficient .435 hitting percentage. Lucas Blanco dished out 22 assists, while at the service line, Ivan Sosa and Hunter Walck both added a pair of aces. Mackenzie Scott rounded out the category with one ace as well. Blanco earned the program’s first double-double with 10 digs, alongside his many assists. Peter Stewart and Miselli each recorded five digs. Scott is credited with Tusculum’s lone solo block, while Sosa, Shaun Kampshoff, Shaphar Grant, Miselli, and Walk registered one block assist individually.