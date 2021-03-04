ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University placed three players on the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference team, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
Forward Maddie Sutton was a first-team selection, while guards Jalia Arnwine and Brianna Dixon earned honorable mention after helping the Pioneers to a 15-3 regular-season record and second place in the SAC standings. All three players earned All-Conference recognition for the first time in their respective careers.
Sutton and guard Marta Rodrigues were also recognized as SAC statistical champions, with Sutton leading the conference in rebounding at 15.3 per game and Rodrigues pacing the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.64-to-1.
Sutton finished the regular season ranked sixth in the SAC in scoring average at 16.3 points per game and led the conference with 15.3 rebounds per contest. The graduate student from Walland is tied for the Division II lead in double-doubles with 16, including 12 in a row to end the regular season, and set a school single-game record with 25 rebounds against Carson-Newman on Jan. 20.
Sutton scored a career-high 33 points against Coker on Feb. 20, and averaged 22.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game during six games in February. During the regular season, she shot 45 percent (100-for-222) from the field and 73.6 percent (89-for-121) at the foul line while also averaging 3.4 assists per game. For her career, Sutton is averaging 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 99 career games, and ranks sixth in program history with 730 rebounds.
Arnwine was second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and led the Pioneers in 3-point shooting with 42, seventh-most in the SAC. The senior from Knoxville scored in double figures 13 times in 18 regular-season games, including a career-high 25 points against Mars Hill on Jan. 13. Arnwine hit a career-best six 3-pointers and scored 22 points against Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 17, followed by 22 points at Coker on Feb. 20.
In 99 career games, Arnwine is averaging 7.6 points per game and ranks fifth in program history with 142 3-pointers. A three-year starter at guard, Arnwine is shooting a career-best 36.2 percent from the field this season and is connecting at 70.2 percent from the foul line.
Dixon joined Sutton and Arnwine in double figures for the Pioneers, averaging 10.8 points per game while starting all 18 regular-season games. Dixon scored in double figures seven times, topped by a career-best 22 points against Carson-Newman on Jan. 20 and 21 points at Newberry on Dec. 5. Dixon ranked in the top 10 in the conference in field-goal percentage at 47 percent (70-for-149) and finished the regular season by going 10-for-17 from 3-point range over the last eight games.
The senior from Decatur, Georgia joined the Pioneer program last season after two seasons at Walters State, and has averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 50 career games at Tusculum.
Rodrigues ended the regular season with a 2.64-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, which led the SAC and ranked 12th in Division II. She had a positive ratio in all 18 regular-season games, including nine assists against just one turnover in 34 minutes at Mars Hill on Feb. 10. The junior from Lisbon, Portugal had seven or more assists in a game 11 times during the regular season while being charged with two or fewer turnovers 12 times. Rodrigues finished second in the conference in assists per game with 6.2 per contest.
As a team, the Pioneers led the SAC in scoring defense (57.5 points per game), field-goal percentage defense (34.6 percent) and 3-point field goal percentage (37.7 percent). Tusculum held 11 of its 18 regular-season opponents under 60 points, and gave up 40 percent shooting just three times. On offense, the Pioneers hit 50 percent or better from 3-point range four times, including 65.5 percent on a school-record 19 threes at Mars Hill on Feb. 10.
Braelyn Wykle of Carson-Newman, who averaged a league-high 23.3 points per game for the SAC regular season champions, was selected SAC Player of the Year, with Freshman of the Year honors to Emily Harman of Lenoir-Rhyne. Anderson center Samantha Michel was voted Defensive Player of the Year after averaging a SAC-best 2.52 blocks per game, while Coach of the Year honors went to Jamie Cluesman of UVA Wise after she led her Cavalier team to a fourth-place finish in the standings after being picked for ninth in the preseason.
Voting for the SAC postseason awards was conducted by the conference's 13 head coaches.
Pioneers 5th In Poll
INDIANAPOLIS — Tusculum University is ranked fifth in the initial NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Southeast Region rankings, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.
The teams were placed into rank order for the first time this week after being listed as under consideration for the first two weeks of the process. This week's rankings were through games of Sunday, Feb. 28 and do not include conference tournament games played on Monday.
Belmont Abbey (18-2) is the top-ranked team in the region, followed by fellow Conference Carolinas member Barton (10-1) and South Atlantic Conference regular-season champion Carson-Newman (15-2) in third. Tuskegee, out of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is fourth at 12-1 with the Pioneers in fifth at 15-3. Catawba (9-2) is sixth, with Emmanuel (13-3) and UVA Wise (15-4) ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.
The SIAC is normally a member of the South Region, but swapped regions with the Peach Belt Conference in an effort to equalize the regions based on number of schools participating in the 2020-21 campaign.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections. The 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Southeast Region Championship will be held at Carson-Newman March 12-15.
The six-team regional field will be finalized following the conclusion of play on Sunday, March 7 with the announcement Sunday night at 10 p.m. on ncaa.com.
Tusculum is the number-two seed in the Pilot/Flying J SAC Women's Basketball Championship and hosts third-seeded Catawba in a semifinal matchup on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Gibson Nets Honor
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson has been named the College Basketball Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA).
Gibson accounted for his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Pioneers to a 79-68 come-from-behind win over Lenoir-Rhyne last Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
Gibson, a junior guard from Murfreesboro, also dished out five assists and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line as TU overcame an 11-point second half deficit and used a 21-2 run in the final period for the victory.
On Wednesday, Gibson was named the 2021 SAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, becoming the third player in program history to garner league player of the year accolades.
Tusculum (13-4) will host Carson-Newman on Thursday in the semifinal round of the 2021 Pilot Flying J South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. Tip-off time is 7:30 p.m. from Pioneer Arena.
Pioneers 5th In Poll
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed fifth in the latest NCAA Division II Southeast Region rankings.
Tusculum is one of four South Atlantic Conference teams listed including Lincoln Memorial, Queens and Carson-Newman.
LMU holds the top spot, followed by Emmanuel and Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas as they are listed second and third. The SAC trio of Queens (No. 4), Tusculum (No. 5) and Carson-Newman (No. 6) hold down the next three sports. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference member Benedict is seventh, while Southern Wesleyan of Conference Carolinas has the eighth and final spot in the poll.
The SIAC is normally a member of the South Region, but swapped regions with the Peach Belt Conference in an effort to equalize the regions based on number of schools participating in the 2020-21 campaign.
The NCAA Southeast Regional will be held at Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate from March 13-16. A total of six teams will be selected to participate in the regional, with the champions from the SAC, Conference Carolinas and the SIAC each receiving automatic bids. The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and can be found at https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-men/d2/regional-ranking.
Tusculum (13-4) is the No. 2 seed in the Pilot Flying J SAC Men’s Basketball Championship and will host third-seeded Carson-Newman on Thursday in the semifinal round. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena. TU is riding a seven-game winning streak as well as a 12-game home winning streak.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Sweep
Tusculum University softball pitcher Emily Sappington set the tone for the afternoon by tossing a game one no-hitter, the program’s first in over eight years and the eighth overall. Both wins over Belmont Abbey were by a score of 8-0, each ending in a run-rule victory for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (5-5) turns right back around to host Lees-McRae (2-8) at Red Edmonds Field on Thursday (Mar. 4), starting at 3 p.m.
Game 1
Tusculum 8, Belmont Abbey 0
Sappington (2-2) nearly had a perfect game, but walked a runner in the second inning. The sophomore struck out eight Crusaders over the five innings, needing only 53 pitches.
On the first pitch of the second inning, Sappington led off with a single up the middle, followed by a Chloe Freischmidt walk. Claire Crout executed a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners up 60 feet. Hayley Lazo ground out to second base, allowing Sappington to break open the scoring. Mya Maddox singled through the left side to plate Freischmidt.
Game 2
Tusculum 8, Belmont Abbey 0
Kaitlyn Pickens (1-1) pitched a shutout. She walked one and struck out seven. At the plate, Alexis Grampp finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
Batting second in the lineup, Grampp hit a rocket over the 225-foot sign in dead center field.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Pioneers Play To Draw
Tusculum University and Lincoln Memorial University played to a 1-1 draw in South Atlantic Conference women's soccer action Wednesday evening at Pioneer Field.
Kenzie Ellenburg scored midway through the first half for the Pioneers (1-1-1, 1-0-1 SAC) and Rachel Taylor responded midway through the second half for the Railsplitters (1-0-1, 1-0-1 SAC). Lincoln Memorial outshot Tusculum 19-9 for the match including a 5-0 edge in overtime.
Tusculum goalkeeper Cece Mortensen finished with eight saves, including a point-blank stop on Lincoln Memorial's Alda Torrado with 11 seconds left in the second overtime period.
Tusculum will resume its spring SAC schedule on March 11 at 5 p.m. against Carson-Newman at Pioneer Field.
Haig Gets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore forward Tina Haig has been selected as the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 28, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
Haig had a goal and an assist as the Pioneers beat Mars Hill 4-0 in their conference opener on Thursday night at Pioneer Field. Haig connected on a header in the ninth minute for a 1-0 Tusculum lead, then assisted on a goal from Brooke Radcliffe in the 88th minute which set the final score.
The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania native led the Pioneers with four goals in 15 matches as a freshman, including one game-winner.
Tusculum (1-1-0, 1-0-0 SAC) hosts Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Field.
MEN'S SOCCER
Match Postponed
Wednesday’s South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer match between Tusculum and Lincoln Memorial has been postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements within the league. No make-up date has been announced.
Tusculum has paused all team activities due to positive cases within the men’s soccer program. Every team in the league is adhering to minimum outlined protocols produced by the conference and its members for return to play.