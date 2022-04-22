U-Turn for Christ will host a rededication ceremony and celebration for its thrift store on Highway 11-E.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place this Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rededication ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
Hot dogs will be served.
Proceeds from the thrift store benefit the U-Turn for Christ residential drug and alcohol program, which provides Christian-based counseling and services to people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Clint Foust, the new pastor and director of U-Turn for Christ, said, in a news release, he considers the thrift store to be an important part of the drug and alcohol recovery ministry’s outreach to the public.
The U-Turn for Christ Thrift Store is located at 1760 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, near Summer Street.
For more information, contact the ministry at (423) 639-3720.