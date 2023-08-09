Rodeo discussed at Baileyton BMA1 - 1 (1).jpeg

The Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday and discussed parking for a rodeo to be held Saturday, among other matters. From left are Mayor William Kerr, Town Recorder Jessica Brown, and Alderman Steve Clouser. Also attending the meeting was Alderman Steve Hall.

 SUN PHOTO BY NELSON MORAIS
  