Upper Room Church Bible College To Host Orientation Program Aug 19, 2022 The Upper Room Church Bible College and Seminary, of Chuckey, will host an orientation program for anyone interested in taking Biblical knowledge classes on Monday, Aug. 29.The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1000 Chuckey Pike, in Chuckey.Those with questions may call 423-552-6793 or email upper.room@comcast.net.