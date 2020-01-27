NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan Monday after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a deadly new virus that threatens to crimp global economic growth.
Every major U.S. index gave up a significant amount of their gains for January and bond yields moved lower as investors headed for safer holdings. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism suffered steep losses. Gold prices rose.
Investors are in a “sell first, ask questions later situation,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.
The S&P 500 index slumped 1.4% as of 9:46 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 420 points, or 1.5%, to 28,571. The Nasdaq fell 1.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.2%.
Most markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.03%, its biggest decline in five months. European markets also slumped. Germany’s DAX dove 2.4%.
Chinese health authorities have confirmed 2,744 cases of the coronavirus along with 81 related deaths as authorities extended a week-long public holiday by an extra three days as a precaution against having the virus spread still further. Despite the lockdown that has expanded to 17 Chinese cities, the coronavirus has spread to a dozen countries, including the U.S.