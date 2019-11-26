Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY. EXPECT ADVISORY LEVEL WINDS TO BEGIN IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS LATE TONIGHT. ADVISORY LEVEL WINDS SHOULD SPREAD INTO THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&