A victim impact statement written by Lisa Martin, mother of homicide victim Tony Allen Nunley, was read by Greene County Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. before Adrian E. Kiser's sentencing on Jan. 17. Kiser was convicted of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with Nunley's death:
VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT
My name is Lisa Nunley Martin. Tony was my son.
On June 29, 2020, my family came to my home to deliver the worst news a mother could receive. My son had been murdered and was found in the back of his van left for whoever to find him.
This nightmare began that day. The news ripped my heart out of my chest, also his brother and daughter and everyone that loved him. The main question that we have is Why??? Are you remorseful for killing him??
Tony was loved by all of us and his death has left a void that can’t be replaced. Tony chose the wrong path by getting on that meth, and he wouldn’t listen (and) this poison ended up getting him killed.
I have always told him he had three choices: 1, get clean; 2, go to jail (or) 3, die. Really, you don’t make good choices using this drug. He is dead, and you’re in jail. When you killed him he no longer had a desire to feed his drug habit, he will never be homeless, hungry, and never has to go to jail again. His battle for life ended.
When you chose to end his miserable life you in turn ruined your life. He doesn’t have a chance to rebuild his life but you can.
Darla is my husband’s cousin. She told me at one time you had a good heart. You are breathing, you have a chance to rebuild your life, I want to encourage you to do so.
Only with God’s help can we recover from this tragedy. I pray for Tony’s soul and that he is at peace. I have told him all his life that only God loves you more than I do. The last time I saw him he told me he loved me more than anything and thanked me for trying to guide him right. He asked me to forgive him for all he put me through. I pray he asked God also. Good overpowers evil. There is no judge on the planet who knows your heart like God does. He knows all that we do.
Only with God’s help can we recover from this tragedy. This includes you too Adrian. My prayer is that you ask God to forgive you and rebuild your life according to God’s will. Speaking for myself only, I want you to know that I forgive you. God expects us to forgive. I feel hating you has been a waste of my time. I hate what you did but I don’t hate you.
At Tony’s funeral the Scripture was John 3:16, For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life. If you haven’t already accepted Jesus Christ as your savior, I pray that you will.
My final word to you is to live a good life. It is easier than a bad life that you and Tony were living. I pray for peace for Tony and you. May God be with you for the remainder of your life.