As couples across the country watch their plans to tie the knot unravel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, new trends are emerging. Micro weddings, minimonies and elopements have become popular options for those whose love won’t wait.
According to the website Wedding Spot, only 6% of couples are cancelling their wedding, while 22% plan to move their wedding date to the fall of 2020 and 27% are choosing to postpone them until 2021.
A survey of 8,000 wedding industry professionals conducted by and posted on weddingpro.com revealed that 60% of vendors are considering making changes to adjust to pandemic conditions, including 31% who are gearing their offerings to include micro receptions, and 13% who are adding virtual services. The site also reports the growing popularity of shift weddings, which allows groups of up to 10 guests at a time to take part in different stages of the wedding, dinner and reception.
The local impact reflects the national trend, according to Pam Saddler, owner of Nolichuckey Bluffs Bed and Breakfast Cabins in Greeneville, which operates a glass wedding chapel venue overlooking the Nolichucky River.
Saddler said the trends could benefit her business, which features complete destination wedding packages geared toward intimate weddings that offer “casual elegance and rustic simplicity.”
“What I am seeing, because we are smaller, is people looking at our venue because they’re looking for that micro option. A lot of them are doing micro weddings and then postponing their large wedding celebrations until 2021,” Saddler said, adding, “I will tell you that it has required being creative as couples can’t visit our venue. I am seeing lots of virtual tours done.”
Approximately 34% of vendors surveyed by weddingpro.com report a similar uptick in virtual tours.
Saddler said after being on track for an excellent year in February she saw bookings drop to zero in May.
“For me, May and June are the big wedding months,” she said. “I had nothing in May. Everything canceled. We did lose one wedding in June because they were coming from the UK and couldn’t travel internationally, and I had another very large wedding scheduled for June that decided to do an elopement package instead.”
The majority of Saddler’s clients that had already scheduled for later this year expect to go ahead as planned, Saddler said. But that means that couples who were scheduled for weddings earlier in the year and want to push their celebration date forward into the fall now may find it difficult to find venues and schedule associated services from vendors. Many couples find themselves rescheduling for dates in 2021.
Ginia Johnston of The Homeplace, also located in Greeneville, said her venue is nearly booked up for the remainder of 2020 and rapidly booking up for 2021. While five couples rescheduled for later in 2020, several have had their ceremonies as planned.
She pointed out that other vendors that provide services for weddings — the florists, caterers and DJs, for example — must be booked a year in advance. Rescheduling the date means rescheduling many other aspects of the event.
“We have tried to accommodate our couples through this pandemic, and worked with them to make their wedding day a good one, no matter what else happens,” Johnston said.
She added, “No matter what’s going on, people are going to get married,” she said. “They’re going to get married. They’re going to have kids. They’re going to have funerals. Life goes on.”
The Greene County Clerk’s Office issued 31 marriage licenses in March 2020, 26 in April and 35 in May. During the same months in 2019, 38 were issued in March, 26 in April and 51 in May.