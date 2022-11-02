Voices of the Mountains will perform a Veterans Day concert on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The performance, entitled “Honoring our Veterans,” will include the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet as well as participation by the Color Guard of Boy Scouts Troop 240, of Gray.
According to event organizers, the one-hour performance will begin with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance followed by patriotic songs, including “We Honor You”, “A Tribute to the Armed Services” and “America.” The show will conclude with a moving choral arrangement of “God Bless America.”
The Voices of the Mountains, directed by Dr. Matthew Potterton, has been the choral component of the Symphony of the Mountains since 1958, a news release states. According to Dr. Potterton “the wide range of music presented will bring to the audience a mix of tears, of standing proud, of joining in and singing along.”
Tickets for “Honoring our Veterans” may be obtained through symphonytix.com or through the symphony box office at 423-392-8423.
Tickets for adults are $20, and children and students are free. Additionally, free admission is available for all veterans.
A limited number of chairs will be available at the Farmers Market, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own if possible.