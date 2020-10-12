Volunteer Tennessee will hold its quarterly business meeting 12:30-1:30 p.m. CDT on Friday via WebEx.
The agenda for the meeting will include approval of changes to Volunteer Tennessee’s 2019-21 State Plan, approval of Volunteer Tennessee’s timeline to develop the 2022-24 State Plan, approval of Volunteer Tennessee’s 2021 Commission Support Grant and Commission Investment Fund budgets, approval of revisions to the 2021 AmeriCorps Funding Timeline, decisions on 2021 Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement grant funding, and election of 2021 officers.
Volunteer Tennessee is a 25 member bipartisan board appointed by the Governor to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee pursues its mission through administration of AmeriCorps and Volunteer Generation Fund grants, training and collaborations and coalitions with public and private organizations interested in volunteerism and service.
For more information, contact Volunteer Tennessee at Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov. Public participants with disabilities who require alternate communication formats should contact Volunteer Tennessee at 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 18th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243 or Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.