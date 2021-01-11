VV's Jukebox:
(This just scratches the surface of my favorites. There are so many more!)
1. "You Don't Own Me"- Leslie Gore
2. "Downtown"- Petula Clark
3. "Lolipop"- The Chordettes
4. "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You"- Elvis Presley 5. "Leader of the Pack"- Shangri-las
6. "Sherry"- Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
7. "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"- The Shirelles 8. "I Love How You Love Me"- The Paris Sisters
9. "Make Your Own Kind of Music"- Mama Cass
10. "Born Too Late"- The Poni-Tails
11. "The Wah-Wahtusi"- The Orlons
12. "Midnight Hour"- Wilson Pickett
13. "The Oogum Boogum Song"- Brenton Wood
14. "Bring It On Home to Me"- Sam Cooke
15. "Denise"-Randy and the Rainbows
16. "Chantilly Lace"- Big Bopper
17. "Tell Him"- The Exciters
18. "Walk On By"- Dionne Warwick
19. "Yaya"- Lee Dorsey
20. "Volare"- Bobby Rydell
21. "Shotgun"- Junior Walker and the All Stars
21. "Chapel of Love"- The Dixie Cups
22. "Great Balls of Fire"- Jerry Lee Lewis
23. "Last Night"- The Markeys
24. "Bread and Butter"- The New Beats
25. "Doo Ron Ron"- The Crystals