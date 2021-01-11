VV's Jukebox:

(This just scratches the surface of my favorites. There are so many more!)

1. "You Don't Own Me"- Leslie Gore

2. "Downtown"- Petula Clark

3. "Lolipop"- The Chordettes

4. "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You"- Elvis Presley 5. "Leader of the Pack"- Shangri-las

6. "Sherry"- Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

7. "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"- The Shirelles 8. "I Love How You Love Me"- The Paris Sisters

9. "Make Your Own Kind of Music"- Mama Cass

10. "Born Too Late"- The Poni-Tails

11. "The Wah-Wahtusi"- The Orlons

12. "Midnight Hour"- Wilson Pickett

13. "The Oogum Boogum Song"- Brenton Wood

14. "Bring It On Home to Me"- Sam Cooke

15. "Denise"-Randy and the Rainbows

16. "Chantilly Lace"- Big Bopper

17. "Tell Him"- The Exciters

18. "Walk On By"- Dionne Warwick

19. "Yaya"- Lee Dorsey

20. "Volare"- Bobby Rydell

21. "Shotgun"- Junior Walker and the All Stars

21. "Chapel of Love"- The Dixie Cups

22. "Great Balls of Fire"- Jerry Lee Lewis

23. "Last Night"- The Markeys

24. "Bread and Butter"- The New Beats

25. "Doo Ron Ron"- The Crystals

