The Walters State Division of Workforce Training will offer noncredit classes about
parenting and divorce; OSHA training and welding next month. The Certified Supervisor and
the SHRM CP/SCP Certification courses also start in September.
To register, or for information on any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at
Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
ZOOM
• Parenting and Divorce, Sept. 6 or Sept. 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60.
This meets the court requirement for parents divorcing in Tennessee. Learn how to coparent
through better communications. Tools learned in this workshop will make the divorce process
less traumatic for all, especially children. Participants receive a certificate of completion.
ZOOM/MULTIPLE CAMPUSES
• SHRM CP/SCP Certification Preparation, Sept. 11-Nov. 28 (Mondays), 5:30-8:30 p.m.,
$1,595. Zoom and Niswonger, Sevier County and Morristown Campuses
This class prepares students to take the certification exam offered by the Society of Human
Resource Managers. Content is focused on the knowledge and practical real-life experiences
human resource professionals around the world need to excel. Four domains will be covered:
people, organization, workplace and strategy. Students will also learn the eight behavioral
competencies: leadership and navigation, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship
management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness, and
communication. Classes are offered via virtual participation. A Zoom link will be sent
following registration.
• Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p., $150
Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel 2016. The class covers creating, saving and printing Excel
documents, formatting tips, formulas, functions and working with page layout features. The
class also covers the new features of Microsoft Excel 2016 and previous versions. The class be
held on the Morristown and the Niswonger Campus with Zoom online capability.
• Certified Supervisor, Sept 13-Dec. 13, 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays, $1,200
The certification will help supervisors understand and efficiently and effectively with people
and processes. This course was developed following a comprehensive analysis of the
management profession, which identified the knowledge, skills and abilities needed by
competent supervisors. This class covers these areas: planning and setting objectives; leading
and motivating; organizing and controlling; quality control; problem solving and ethical
decision making; managing groups and teams; staffing, training and appraising performance;
managing diversity; customer service; communication; accounting; and finance.
GREENEVILLE
Niswonger Campus
•OSHA 511 Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry Training, Sept.
12-15, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, $800.
This class covers OSHA policies, procedures and standards with a closer look at general
industry guidelines. A copy of 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the
registration fee. For those wanting to be authorized to teach OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour
classes, OSHA 511 meets one of the two prerequisites for the OSHA 501 trainer class. Please
note, the 30-hour General Industry OSHA outreach class is not considered equivalent to
OSHA 511.
Walters State Workforce Training Building
•Welding Level 2 -MIG Welding, Sept. 27-Oct. 25, Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m., $279
This course introduces shop practices, equipment and materials associated with MIG Welding,
also known as the Gas Metal Arc Welding process. This process is used extensively in
manufacturing. MIG welding is easy to learn and is a highly productive practice. This class
uses a hands-on approach designed to emphasize focus and practice on welding and safety.
Basic concepts of spray welding are covered with standard methods of equipment setup,
selection of joints, and out-of-position welding.
Walters State Claiborne County Campus
• OSHA 10-Hour Training, Sept. 27 and 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $199
This teaches safety and health standards for the construction industry. This course is designed
for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926. Topics include
introduction to OSHA, OSHA Focus Four Hazards, personal protective and lifesaving
equipment, health hazards in construction; excavation, scaffolds, stairways and ladders; and
power and hand tools.