Amber Weber has been elevated to the position of assistant beach volleyball coach, announced head coach Jason Morris. Justin Irwin, head strength and conditioning coach, also added Weber to his staff as an assistant.
“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to continue my coaching career at Tusculum University,” Weber said. “I was lucky enough to be trained by Jason from such a young age and he is one of the main reasons that I get to live out my dream. I also appreciate Justin bringing me on to the strength and conditioning team.”
Weber spent the 2020-21 season as the graduate assistant coach for both the women’s indoor and beach volleyball programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seasons were concurrent, but they still found success during the unusual year. Numerous academic and athletic honors were awarded throughout the national, regional, and conference levels. In the gym, the Pioneers reached the postseason for the second-straight season, as well as a South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman Team honoree. On the sand, TU swept the inaugural SAC Beach Volleyball Challenge and showed promise at the AVCA Small College Beach Championships against nationally-ranked teams.
“Anytime you can have someone in your program that makes everyone around them better, you’re going in the right direction,” Morris said. “I have been fortunate enough to coach and train Amber since she was 13 years old. She’s a relentless worker and I am excited to see how she can continue to help our athletes excel. She makes our program better.”
Weber was a three-year standout for the Marshall University women’s volleyball team as a libero/defensive specialist, netting two Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors. She played in all 87 matches for the Herd, missing only four sets in the span (all during her sophomore year). The Ocala, Florida native owns the Marshall career digs per set record (4.05), as well as the top-two season marks (5.05 in 2018 and 4.93 in 2019). Weber’s 545 digs in 2018 are the second-most in Marshall history, while her 498 digs in 2019 are sixth-best. Her junior year number was good enough to become just the fifth player in the program records to reach the 500-dig plateau.
In total, Weber is credited with 1,398 digs during her collegiate career, while her 1,272 digs at Marshall rank her seventh all-time in MU history. She finished her eligibility with 67 double-digit dig matches with 25 reaching 20 and five totaling at least 30.
Her career ended with 31-straight matches registering double-digit digs, including her entire senior campaign. More athletic accolades for Weber include: two years spent as team captain, three all-tournament team honors, and the team’s Hard Hat Award in 2018.
Academically, she was named to the Dean’s List and the President’s List, while also participating in the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pre-Dental Club, and the Student Nurse Association.
Prior to Marshall, Weber spent her freshman season at the University of South Florida, appearing in 23 matches. She recorded 126 digs, including four double-digit matches with the Bulls. Weber was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll and was a member of the USF SAAC in her one year at the school.
“Amber is a tremendous addition to our strength and conditioning program,” Irwin said. “She has a great work ethic, brings a lot of energy and is very organized. She has playing experience at the college level and will be able to relate to our student-athletes as we prepare to develop them in the weight room.”
At the high school level, she aided Trinity Catholic in becoming the 4A state runner-up by contributing 444 digs during her senior campaign.
Weber also excelled as a member of the Ocala Power United Club (led by Morris) and qualified for the USAV national tournament three times. She also coached at the Florida club and at the River Cities Volleyball Club in West Virginia.
Outside of athletics, Weber interned at CrossFit Huntington and collected clinical nursing experience at the Cabell Huntington Hospital during her junior year. She has volunteered at numerous hospitals, elementary schools, and Habitat for Humanity.
Weber completed her sport administration graduate program at Tusculum in August 2021. She earned a health science degree from Marshall University in the spring of 2020 and was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll all three years with the Herd. Weber holds certifications in CDC ethical decision-making in public health, CDC data cleaning, and AMA digital marketing.