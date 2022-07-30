What's Happening This Coming Week At Roby Adult Center Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Aug. 1-5.Monday, Aug. 1• Pool, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., game room• Exercise, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., exercise room• Lunch, 11:30 a.m., dining room• Exercise Class, 1:30-2:30 p.m., lounge• Rook, 4:30 p.m., green roomTuesday, Aug. 2• Pool, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., game room• Exercise, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., exercise room• Bingo, 10 a.m., by Amedisys Hospice in green room• Lunch, 11:30 a.m., dining room• Tai Chi class, 12 p.m., lounge• Line dancing, 2 p.m., loungeWednesday, Aug. 3• Pool, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., game room• Exercise, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., exercise room• Lunch, 11:30 a.m., dining room• Roby Band, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., loungeThursday,, Aug. 4• Pool, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., game room• Exercise, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., exercise room• Bingo, 10 a.m., green room• Lunch, 11:30 a.m., dining room• Exercise class, 1:30 p.m., lounge• Art class, 9 a.m.-12 p.m, art roomFriday, Aug. 5• Pool, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., game room• Exercise, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., exercise room• Lunch, 11:30 a.m., dining roomThe senior center is located 203 N. College St., in downtown Greeneville. The director is Glenda Blazer. New members are always welcome.For more information about the center and its available activities for local senior citizens, call 423-639-3129. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Room Building Industry Sport Social Service Glenda Blazer Center Schedule Senior Citizen Director Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair Flash Flooding Prompts Water Rescue Calls Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue