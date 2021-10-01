The Greene County Partnership and Greeneville Municipal Airport will host Wings & Wheels on the Greene from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. The popular fly-in and cruise-in style event is perfect for aircraft owners, pilots, aviation admirers, and car enthusiasts, organizers said in a news release.
This year’s event, which is sponsored by Brolin & Bailey Co., will feature classic cars, food trucks, an American Flag fly-in, the opportunity to ride a biplane, and much more. “Last year was our inaugural Wings & Wheels on the Greene event, and was very well received by our community,” said Steven Neesen, FBO manager at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. “We hope to continue building on this success by making this a yearly event and sharing another local feature with our city and county neighbors.”
“In addition to providing something fun and family-friendly, this event is also designed to promote the aviation industry and tourism,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “This is another great event that has a positive and significant economic impact to our community.”
Admission to the event is free and auto registration for the cruise-in is $10.
Food trucks will be serving and biplane rides will be available throughout the event. An American Flag fly-in will take place at 10:15 a.m.
More information can be found by visiting Discover Greeneville TN on Facebook.