MEMPHIS (AP) — A woman and a dog have been found dead inside a home after a fire in Memphis.
The Shelby County Fire Department says the woman’s body was found inside the bedroom of a home where crews put out a fire early Tuesday.
The woman’s name and age have not been released. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
Firefighters also found a dog who apparently died in the home.
Investigators determined the accidental fire was caused by “careless use of candles in the bedroom,” according to a statement from the department. The Red Cross provided assistance for three adults.
As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators had not determined whether the home had a working smoke alarm.